This isn’t a good look for Thunder guard Andre Roberson.

OKC just locked up Roberson on a new three-year contract worth $30 million, reportedly agreed to on Wednesday night. The timing is noteworthy because, according to TMZ, Roberson spent his Wednesday evening at a bar in Austin having drinks with some 12 of his buddies. The party ordered nearly $500 worth of vodka sodas, vodka Red Bulls and Long Island iced teas.

Keeping in mind Roberson has already made $5.6 million in his career, how much do you think he tipped? $100? $150? No, it was $13.97—2.8%.

@FlyDre21 get paid 30 million for 3 years and tips this!!! Your trash!!! pic.twitter.com/OSONPSBSUA — David Rodriguez (@DavidRo74294058) July 6, 2017

Roberson also bricked the math. The number he was looking for to bring it to an even $500 was $12.87, not $12.97. (Ironically, I also made a typo in this sentence at first.)

As if skimping out on the tip wasn’t bad enough, Roberson also defended his stinginess.

Shouldn't have had to tip you it was just a bottle at a bar ...there was no service ..now I can see if it was a club! You Reaching bro — Andre Roberson (@FlyDre21) July 6, 2017

Andre, dude. I’m all for athletes spending responsibly, but show a little common courtesy.