Extra Mustard

Andre Roberson called out for leaving 2.8% tip after signing $30 million deal

0:43 | NBA
Andre Roberson reaches deal to remain with Thunder
Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

This isn’t a good look for Thunder guard Andre Roberson. 

OKC just locked up Roberson on a new three-year contract worth $30 million, reportedly agreed to on Wednesday night. The timing is noteworthy because, according to TMZ, Roberson spent his Wednesday evening at a bar in Austin having drinks with some 12 of his buddies. The party ordered nearly $500 worth of vodka sodas, vodka Red Bulls and Long Island iced teas.

Keeping in mind Roberson has already made $5.6 million in his career, how much do you think he tipped? $100? $150? No, it was $13.97—2.8%. 

• Gregg Popovich apparently left a $5,000 tip at a Memphis restaurant

Roberson also bricked the math. The number he was looking for to bring it to an even $500 was $12.87, not $12.97. (Ironically, I also made a typo in this sentence at first.)

As if skimping out on the tip wasn’t bad enough, Roberson also defended his stinginess. 

Andre, dude. I’m all for athletes spending responsibly, but show a little common courtesy. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters