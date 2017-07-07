Andre Roberson is defending his $13.97 tip.

After a picture appeared on Twitter on Thursday, calling out the Oklahoma City Thunder wingman for leaving a 2.8 percent tip on a $487.13 bill, Roberson decided he needed to set the record straight.

According to TMZ, this incident took place Wednesday—the same day Roberson reportedly agreed to a three-year, $30 million contract to stay with the Thunder.

In the post, Roberson says he already tipped the bartender $200 before he purchased the bottle in question, and his family and friends know he is actually a "great tipper." He also made note of his botched math ($487.13+$13.97=$501.10 not $500), and says that can be attributed to the drinks he already had.

Whether it was one bottle or not, between the new contract and the bad math, Roberson is going to have a tough time saving face on this one.

The original Twitter exchange is below, along with some additional commentary from Roberson's teammates Steven Adams and Enes Kanter.

@FlyDre21 get paid 30 million for 3 years and tips this!!! Your trash!!! pic.twitter.com/OSONPSBSUA — David Rodriguez (@DavidRo74294058) July 6, 2017

Shouldn't have had to tip you it was just a bottle at a bar ...there was no service ..now I can see if it was a club! You Reaching bro — Andre Roberson (@FlyDre21) July 6, 2017

Dude you obviously have no tact whatsoever. Have you worked in thus industry before dont jump on this train bro! — David Rodriguez (@DavidRo74294058) July 6, 2017

We just out here tipping more than $13

😂🤙🤙🤙 — Steven Adams (@RealStevenAdams) July 7, 2017

Hahaha oh no!! Don't do that to him like that plz 😂😂 — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) July 7, 2017

Maybe next time Roberson goes out for drinks, he'll make sure to bring Adams and Kanter along to handle the tip.