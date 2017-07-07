Extra Mustard

Andre Roberson responds to bad tip controversy on Instagram

0:43 | NBA
Andre Roberson reaches deal to remain with Thunder
Khadrice Rollins
an hour ago

Andre Roberson is defending his $13.97 tip.

After a picture appeared on Twitter on Thursday, calling out the Oklahoma City Thunder wingman for leaving a 2.8 percent tip on a $487.13 bill, Roberson decided he needed to set the record straight.

Ok let me clear this up for all the ignorant people out there that wanna talk bad about my name!! First of all, all I bought was a bottle of liquor which happens to range from 84-129$ retail at a store! And I just so happen to buy this same bottle at this bar (not club) and it happened to be marked up to 487$ Which is unbelievable for a bar but all good still bought it anyways. But then you got BS media outlets going around saying I was at a restaurant eating...or at a bar running up a tab on food and drinks! No that's false! Ask my man who tweeted it out, for the whole pic of the receipt then and you'll see ONE bottle!! Anyways I left 13 dollars to even it out to 500! Granted I had a couple drinks and didn't add it up correctly (sorry CU). But right before I ordered the bottle I had a 100$ tab on shots and left 200$tip (and closed) now if you ask me that's great!! I figured instead of ordering shots and waiting every time in line, it would be smarter/cheaper to buy a bottle than to pay for shots and wait, so that's what I did! So I thought he'd be grateful about the 200$tip and would take 100$ off the tip before I had a bottle and put it towards the 487$ over priced bottle and call it even.."but no I'm in the Nba I'm obligated to over pay"! I don't roll like that..now I'm a great guy and all for helping people out but when you try to take advantage of a situation it pisses me off!!! So at the end of the day the close ones to me my fam, friends, etc know I'm a great tipper! So yea that's my side of the story which is actually facts so stop assuming and listening to fake blogs!! It looks worse than it actually is!! That's all on going to speak on. So have a great day! Thanks

A post shared by Andre Roberson (@flydre21) on

According to TMZ, this incident took place Wednesday—the same day Roberson reportedly agreed to a three-year, $30 million contract to stay with the Thunder.

In the post, Roberson says he already tipped the bartender $200 before he purchased the bottle in question, and his family and friends know he is actually a "great tipper." He also made note of his botched math ($487.13+$13.97=$501.10 not $500), and says that can be attributed to the drinks he already had.

Extra Mustard
Andre Roberson called out for leaving 2.8% tip after signing $30 million deal

Whether it was one bottle or not, between the new contract and the bad math, Roberson is going to have a tough time saving face on this one.

The original Twitter exchange is below, along with some additional commentary from Roberson's teammates Steven Adams and Enes Kanter.

Maybe next time Roberson goes out for drinks, he'll make sure to bring Adams and Kanter along to handle the tip.

 

