100 greatest sports photos of all time

Thomas E. Witte

The day after the MLB All-Star Game is the slowest sports day of the year. And since I refuse to lead Hot Clicks with the ESPYs, this seems like as good a time as any to check out the 100 best photos in sports history. And for more on Bobby Martin (pictured above), read Rick Reilly's 2005 story.

Quick and dirty ESPYs round-up

The ESPYs were last night. Peyton Manning (on Kevin Durant) and Julian Edelman (on Peyton Manning) had the best jokes of the night. Jarrius Robertson (who is battling liver disease) and Vin Scully (who is a legend) gave the best speeches. The red carpet looked fun, and David Ross made his 623rd TV appearance since the Cubs won the World Series.

Wimbledon does not screw around with their all-white rule

Zsombor Piros of Hungary and Yibing Wu of China, who are the top seeds in the boys’ doubles draw, were told to change their dark underwear because it violated Wimbledon's dress code.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Courtesy of Lexie Elston Courtesy of Lexie Elston Courtesy of Lexie Elston Courtesy of Lexie Elston Courtesy of Lexie Elston Courtesy of Lexie Elston Courtesy of Lexie Elston Courtesy of Lexie Elston Courtesy of Lexie Elston Courtesy of Lexie Elston Courtesy of Lexie Elston Courtesy of Lexie Elston Courtesy of Lexie Elston Lexie Elston: Lovely Lady of the Day 1 26 Close expandIcon 1 26 Close

Lexie Elston is the subject of Chris Applebaum's latest Wimbledon-themed EATS video (watch parts 1, 2 and 3 here), and seeing that we haven't featured her at all in 2017, this seems like the perfect time (click for full-size gallery).

Game of Thrones Season 7 is almost here

Here's a ranking of the first six seasons and a look back at what happened in Season 6.

Sneakers or tennis shoes?

I've always called them sneakers. Have I been doing it wrong this whole time?

Need something at Nordstrom?

Russsell Wilson is on the cover of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale men’s catalog, if you need another reason to shop the retailer’s biggest sale of the year. Nordstrom card members will get early access to the sale beginning Thursday, July 13, and the general public can shop the sale from July 21 - Aug. 6. Almost everything you want is on sale, from suits to shoes, denim, sneakers and more.

Gronk is in love

Rob Gronkowski stares at Demi Lovato. In the words of Randy "Macho Man" Savage, "You got lust in your eyes." pic.twitter.com/h10Dmlo34n — Andy Gray (@AndyGray35) July 12, 2017

Inside the mind of A-Rod

"I was a Yankee for 12 years and nobody ever loved me for one second half as much as they love this guy." pic.twitter.com/p8Fe1rFijY — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) July 12, 2017

Most valuable franchises in sports

Kane/Flair in 2020

Campaigning in Knoxville for my good friend Glenn Jacobs! pic.twitter.com/DyXrRTRGHN — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) July 12, 2017

Odds & Ends

Shout out to this guy who snuck into LSU’s Tiger Stadium with a prostitute ... Wonder when Jeremy Maclin will get sick of crab cakes ... Floyd Mayweather said something rather dumb about the Canadian flag ... A review of the latest 30 for 30 about Mike and the Mad Dog ... Alex Rodriguez has a four-part plan to save baseball ... ATM keypads are all sorts of disgusting. Wash your hands after using ... People hide their drugs in very weird places ... 10 TV shows to watch if you're obsessed with the '80s ... Kid Rock may be planning a U.S. Senate run ... Looking at the best action scenes in movie history ... Is Boston the best city in America for bagels?

John Collins is going to be a good NBA player

JOHN COLLINS WE ARE NOT WORTHY!!! 😱 pic.twitter.com/3urJblnWfo — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) July 12, 2017

Starting to look forward to this fight

Things got heated between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather at the second world tour press conference in Toronto. https://t.co/AOSE9JuQhg pic.twitter.com/sVj9kUp4bn — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) July 12, 2017

Inside the beer mile

If you've ever tried the beer mile, we feel very bad for your stomach pic.twitter.com/W2gole6Jp0 — Mashable (@mashable) July 12, 2017

Helicopter ruins news broadcast

Danielle Herrington dance party

Watch the adorable moment Danielle Herrington had a dance party in Fiji to calm her nerves! 😄 pic.twitter.com/tKDeIVgiBa — SI Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) July 12, 2017

Email Andy (andy_gray@simail.com) with any questions or visit him on Twitter. Previous editions of Hot Clicks can be found here.