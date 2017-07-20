The best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina.

1. Today is O.J. Day. The man who was acquitted of double murder, but then thrown in jail for robbery and kidnapping has his parole hearing at 1 p.m. ET. Betting odds have O.J. has a heavy favorite to be granted parole. Meanwhile, tabloids are going to the layup headline in their O.J. stories.

And lest anyone think otherwise, I'm just using all this as an excuse to post above the greatest prank call in the history of network television for your viewing pleasure.

2. If you look closely -- hell, you don't even have to look closely -- at this Noah Syndergaard bobblehead that is supposed to be given to fans this Saturday, you can see that the Mets have another controversy surrounding what looks like a sex toy.

​

3. Not only do the Mets have issues with phallic symbols, but their security needs to be tightened up, too. A kid was able to walk up to TV analysts, Ron Darling and Keith Hernandez, and ask for an autograph DURING yesterday's game.

"How did you get security clearance?” — Keith pic.twitter.com/4SCyiq9DwP — SportsNet New York (@SNYtv) July 20, 2017

4. Kevin Love REALLY loves James Jones, who is leaving the Cavs to become the Suns' Vice President of Basketball Operations.

5. Bulls fans, who recently lost Jimmy Butler, have had enough of GM Gar Forman and Executive Vice President John Paxson. Thanks a GoFundMe, a group of Chicago loyalists were able to pay for this billboard.

JUST IN: 'Fire GarPax' billboard debuts Wednesday in the West Loophttps://t.co/AUtkNT2Bhi…in-the-west-loop/amp pic.twitter.com/d9CqLzTCTy — Sun-Times Basketball (@suntimes_hoops) July 19, 2017

6. Funny story here from Awful Announcing about a bizarre guy who is repeatedly sending letters to ESPN anchors about their on-air apperaance and behavior.

7. John McCain deserves a speedy and full recovery for many reasons. Here's one.

8. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: In honor of Shane McMahon surviving a crash landing into the ocean yesterday (which did not surprise WWE fans), we give you one of the most memorable moments in WWE pay-per-view history.

