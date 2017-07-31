Shortly before the 4 p.m. ET MLB trade deadline, two of the top pitchers on the market tweeted very similar but markedly different photos from in front of their lockers.

With the deadline mere moments away, Justin Verlander and Yu Darvish either thought they were safe or could sense an impending life-changing move.

Verlander’s tweet seems triumphant, like he’s celebrating that he’ll remain with the team he signed to stay with through 2020.

Darvish’s fate was the biggest question in baseball heading into the deadline, and his tweet reads almost like a countdown—but a countdown to what?

Sure enough, Darvish was traded to the Dodgers. Was he aware of this when he posted the photo? Perhaps we’ll never know.