Extra Mustard

Traina Thoughts: Why Is Kevin Durant So Thin-Skinned?

3:36 | NBA
Is Kyrie Irving Smart to Side Against LeBron James?
Jimmy Traina
14 minutes ago

The best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina.

1. I'm not sure why, but it seems while everyone is busy dissecting every single move LeBron James does and does not make on social media, Kevin Durant gets a total pass for being super sensitive. You'll recall that right after winning his first NBA title in June, Durant fought with people on Twitter who called him out for taking the easy road to a championship (which he did even though there is nothing wrong with doing that). In July, he responded to a troll who was making terrible jokes about Durant leaving Oklahoma City. And yesterday, Durant responded to -- of all things -- a YouTube commenter who said LeBron is better than him. In fairness, Durant's entire response was "Nah," but it really doesn't get lower than responding to a YouTube commenter. Now, I hate playing the "can you imagine if (fill in the blank) did that" game, but can you imagine the reaction if LeBron James wasted one second responding to negative comments on the Internet, let alone doing so on a regular basis.

As for Durant thinking he's better than LeBron, he should think that. But he's not. If LeBron was on the Warriors last year and Durant was on the Cavaliers, the Warriors basically would've gone undefeated. 

2. The fan involved in the confrontation with New Jersey governor Chris Christie at Sunday's Brewers-Cubs game gave his side of the story yesterday afternoon. Christie gave his version of the events to CNN's Jake Tapper.

3. Tell us how you really feel, Blake Griffin.

4. We told you last week about Odell Beckham responding to a Twitter request and visiting a 9-year-old fan from Amarillo, Texas, who was ill. Sadly, the young boy passed away yesterday. Beckham posted the emotional tribute on Instagram this morning.

5. I haven't seen any of this BIG3 basketball thing, but I guess the people involved are taking is seriously because Stephen Jackson and coach, Charles Oakley got into this heated and hilarious exchange during a game yesterday.

 

6. The Undertake is deathly afraid of cucumbers.

7. If you missed it yesterday, Anthony Scaramucci's depature as White House Communications Director led to some outstanding sports-related tweets like the one below. Many more can be found here.

8. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: Since we mentioned The Undertaker, this is a good time to relieve one of the most absurd segments in Monday Night Raw history. Yes, during the ANYTHING GOES Attitude Era, The Undertaker kidnapped Stephanie McMahon, put her on a cross and tried to marry her. Until Stone Cold saved the day. Imagine the backlash if this segment aired today.

Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and/or liking on Facebook. Find past editions of Traina Thoughts here. And check Jimmy Traina's weekly podcast, "Off The Board," on iTunes and SoundCloud.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters