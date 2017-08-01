Who Won the Deadline?

Even with a flurry of activity leading up to yesterday, the trade deadline was a ton of fun. (Catch up with all the news of the day right here.) As a Yankees fan, I was hyped to see the package they gave up for Sonny Gray wasn’t too pricey, and after reading Tom Verducci’s column I’m already licking my lips thinking of a Dodgers-Yankees World Series. Red Sox GM Dave Dombrowski saw what the Yanks did and talked a little trash.

My favorite part of the day, though, was either Yu Darvish and Justin Verlander tweeting proof of life photos or Brandon Kintzler finding out he got dealt while feeding a rhino.

Peanut Butter Jailbreak

I’m still trying to make sense of how these Alabama prisoners used peanut butter to break out of jail.

A Tale of Two Afflecks

Here are the headlines of two stories posted to People.com less than two hours apart last night:

• Casey Affleck's Wife Summer Phoenix Files for Divorce​

• Ben Affleck Is 'Enjoying His Summer' with Lindsay Shookus as They Vacation in Maine, Says Source

What Was Goodell Thinking During This?

Sitting next to Roger Goodell at a fan event, Jets rookie Jamal Adams brushed off concerns about CTE by saying the football field is the “perfect place to die.” Martellus Bennett, your thoughts?

Look football is great but I ain't dying for this shit. Lol. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) July 31, 2017

Thanks, Justin!

Look very closely at the background...

And it work too! pic.twitter.com/ZEQnFwCjls — Matthew Porzingis (@mappelbaum06) August 1, 2017

Jose Altuve Isn’t Fair

José Altuve (HOU) finished July with a .485 BA, tied for 5th-best in a calendar month in the Expansion era (since 1961) via @EliasSports — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 1, 2017

An Interesting Question

Odds & Ends

The guy who played Goldberg in Mighty Ducks sounds like he's fallen on hard times. ... I didn't have time to read this whole story yet but it's about the guy from Blues Traveler and cyberstalking, so I'm in. ... Manchester United might have Tinder ads on its jerseys soon. ... Johnny Cueto has "forearm tightness" and that's never good. ... The Sixers released their new uniforms. They're pretty much the same as the old ones. ... Matthew McConaughey's reaction to learning Sam Shepard had died is pretty moving. ... The Astros' Orbit might be the only good mascot out there.

Who Thought This Was a Good Idea?

Jim Gaffigan’s Andy Rooney Impression

Action Bronson Knows How to Make a Music Video

(NSFW language)

