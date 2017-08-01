Extra Mustard

Who Won the Deadline?

MLB Trade Deadline: Winners and Losers

Even with a flurry of activity leading up to yesterday, the trade deadline was a ton of fun. (Catch up with all the news of the day right here.) As a Yankees fan, I was hyped to see the package they gave up for Sonny Gray wasn’t too pricey, and after reading Tom Verducci’s column I’m already licking my lips thinking of a Dodgers-Yankees World Series. Red Sox GM Dave Dombrowski saw what the Yanks did and talked a little trash

My favorite part of the day, though, was either Yu Darvish and Justin Verlander tweeting proof of life photos or Brandon Kintzler finding out he got dealt while feeding a rhino.

Peanut Butter Jailbreak

I’m still trying to make sense of how these Alabama prisoners used peanut butter to break out of jail

A Tale of Two Afflecks

Here are the headlines of two stories posted to People.com less than two hours apart last night: 

Casey Affleck's Wife Summer Phoenix Files for Divorce​

Ben Affleck Is 'Enjoying His Summer' with Lindsay Shookus as They Vacation in Maine, Says Source

Lovely Lady of the Day

Sailor Brinkley Cook
Olivia Jordan: 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Casting
Andy got to meet Olivia Jordan a couple of weeks ago in Miami while I was filling in on Hot Clicks. Who do you think got the better of that deal? (Click here for the full-sized gallery.)

What Was Goodell Thinking During This?

Sitting next to Roger Goodell at a fan event, Jets rookie Jamal Adams brushed off concerns about CTE by saying the football field is the “perfect place to die.” Martellus Bennett, your thoughts?

Thanks, Justin!

Look very closely at the background...

Jose Altuve Isn’t Fair

An Interesting Question

broken sign went full ShowerThoughts

Odds & Ends

The guy who played Goldberg in Mighty Ducks sounds like he’s fallen on hard times. ... I didn’t have time to read this whole story yet but it’s about the guy from Blues Traveler and cyberstalking, so I’m in. ... Manchester United might have Tinder ads on its jerseys soon. ... Johnny Cueto has “forearm tightness” and that’s never good. ... The Sixers released their new uniforms. They’re pretty much the same as the old ones. ... Matthew McConaughey’s reaction to learning Sam Shepard had died is pretty moving. ... The Astros’ Orbit might be the only good mascot out there. ... Some computer geniuses poked through the code on an Apple product and found out some secrets about the iPhone 8.

Who Thought This Was a Good Idea?

Jim Gaffigan’s Andy Rooney Impression

Action Bronson Knows How to Make a Music Video

(NSFW language)

