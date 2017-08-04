Here’s a gimmick I’m surprised WWE hasn’t tried to pull off before: a match in a moving train.

We’ve seen the Backlot Brawl. We’ve seen a match in a rundown house. But we’ve never seen WWE stars battle it out on a Manhattan-bound M train like New York video maker Tim Hann Rivera and his buddies did. The guys aren’t the cleanest workers (those chokeslams are pretty weak) but they’ve got the showmanship down. Even still, they had a hard time getting the crowd to pop.

Live in New York long enough and nothing you see on the subway will surprise you, even Kane chokeslamming a referee.

This isn’t even the first time Rivera has done this, either—last year a lot of the same guys had a “Subway Slam.”

With SummerSlam in Brooklyn for the third year in a row, there’s no better time for WWE to take its cameras down below the streets of New York. Maybe governor Andrew Cuomo would finally commit to fixing the subway system if John Cena hit him with the Attitude Adjustment.