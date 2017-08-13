Extra Mustard

Watch: Tim Tebow Joins Fan As She Sings 'God Bless America'

Tim Tebow is back for another heartwarming moment with a fan.

This time he didn't hit a home run after chatting it up with somebody, but instead he joined a fan with cerebral palsy as she sung "God Bless America" on Saturday.

According to Jason Woodell of Prospects1500, the fan asked Tebow to join her.

The only thing missing from the video was an apple pie.

