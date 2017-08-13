Tim Tebow is back for another heartwarming moment with a fan.

This time he didn't hit a home run after chatting it up with somebody, but instead he joined a fan with cerebral palsy as she sung "God Bless America" on Saturday.

Moment of the Day: Tim Tebow​ joins a fan with cerebral palsy as she sings God Bless America. (via @JasonAtTheGame) pic.twitter.com/caUA5F0K4i — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 13, 2017

According to Jason Woodell of Prospects1500, the fan asked Tebow to join her.

The only thing missing from the video was an apple pie.