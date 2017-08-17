The Marlins are getting some new ownership, but at least one part of Marlins Park cannot be touched.

It was reported that the new ownership team including Derek Jeter and businessman Bruce Sherman wanted to remove the home run sculpture in left-center field, but it turns out that removing the sculpture is not an option.

According to the Miami Herald, Miami-Dade County owns the sculpture and it is not movable.

The 73-foot tall structure, officially named "Homer", was designed by artist Red Grooms, cost $2.5 million and was part of Miami-Dade's Art in Public Places program, according to the Herald.

So, Jeter and the new ownership team may cause some change in Miami, but the Miami Dinger Machine will continue to go off after home runs.