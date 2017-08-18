Every dad should have a daughter like this

Just in case you don’t think Bears football is a big deal in Chicago, check out what this bride did on her wedding day to pay tribute to her dad’s favorite team.

When rookies get pranked

Several members of the Buccaneers dined at Ruth’s Chris Steak House and, as is the tradition, let the rookies pick up the tab. But this wasn’t any ordinary tab (unless you’re used to a $12 plate of Brussels sprouts).

Sport of the future

Competitive vaping is weird, awesome and makes me want to vape so I can join in.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Meghan Wiggins: Lovely Lady of the Day

It’s Friday and if you achieve one goal this weekend, make sure you enjoy a cocktail with your body half in the swimming pool. Take inspiration from our friend and today's LLOD, Meghan Wiggins (click for full-size gallery).

NHL footage from the 1930s

I wish this play-by-play guy was calling today’s action. Also, it’s a puck, not a ball.

Ranking the best athletic directors in college sports

It’s a good day for Oklahoma and Joe Castiglione. Find out how the others did.

Ric Flair health update

The Nature Boy has a little less bowel but should make a recovery.

Jeff Gordon goes fishing

Went out early AM to do some fishing before leaving Amanwana Resort. pic.twitter.com/R8K0iban2b — Jeff Gordon (@JeffGordonWeb) August 17, 2017

What a teammate!

LeSean McCoy ordered 200 cheesesteaks & crab fries from Chickies & Pete's for his Buffalo Bills teammates to eat after tonight's Eagles GM pic.twitter.com/jKVLRmwmWT — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) August 17, 2017

I want this bobblehead

Odds & Ends

Portland’s new hockey team could be called the “Wild Blueberries” ... Here’s the story of a 67-year-old grandma who races BMX bikes in her spare time ... Rutgers has good news for those who love to Jacuzzi with their football ... The Falcons will never live down the 28–3 thing (and here’s more proof) ... The Patriots have the NFL’s least dateable fans ... Alex Smith can’t believe Colin Kaepernick is still unemployed ... 50 uplifting and inspirational news headlines ... Tina Fey returned to SNL Weekend Update last night ... The perils of being a nude Instagram blogger.

One way to earn a scholarship

Hit It to Win It. Coach Jinks challenges Jake Suder to a 53 Yard FG for a chance to earn a scholarship..... 🙌 #NailedIt #AyZiggy pic.twitter.com/7dr6VcienP — AyZiggyFB Recruiting (@ayziggyfb) August 16, 2017

Tom Brady makes a new friend

A morning that began with a chemotherapy treatment for 11-year-old Gabe Lester also included a special meeting with Tom Brady: pic.twitter.com/EWr5xxgcTA — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 17, 2017

Blake Bortles could use a friend

James Harden has his own method for the #drivebydunkchallenge

Stayin’ Alive