Friday's Hot Clicks: Meghan Wiggins; Bride Shocks Dad With Chicago Bears Wedding Dress
Every dad should have a daughter like this
Just in case you don’t think Bears football is a big deal in Chicago, check out what this bride did on her wedding day to pay tribute to her dad’s favorite team.
When rookies get pranked
Several members of the Buccaneers dined at Ruth’s Chris Steak House and, as is the tradition, let the rookies pick up the tab. But this wasn’t any ordinary tab (unless you’re used to a $12 plate of Brussels sprouts).
Sport of the future
Competitive vaping is weird, awesome and makes me want to vape so I can join in.
It's Friday and if you achieve one goal this weekend, make sure you enjoy a cocktail with your body half in the swimming pool.
NHL footage from the 1930s
I wish this play-by-play guy was calling today’s action. Also, it’s a puck, not a ball.
Ranking the best athletic directors in college sports
It’s a good day for Oklahoma and Joe Castiglione. Find out how the others did.
Ric Flair health update
The Nature Boy has a little less bowel but should make a recovery.
Jeff Gordon goes fishing
Went out early AM to do some fishing before leaving Amanwana Resort. pic.twitter.com/R8K0iban2b— Jeff Gordon (@JeffGordonWeb) August 17, 2017
What a teammate!
LeSean McCoy ordered 200 cheesesteaks & crab fries from Chickies & Pete's for his Buffalo Bills teammates to eat after tonight's Eagles GM pic.twitter.com/jKVLRmwmWT— Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) August 17, 2017
I want this bobblehead
Superhero Night is tomorrow! The first 2,500 fans receive this @clintfrazier "Human Torch" Bobblehead! https://t.co/lCcwWuFbUJ pic.twitter.com/wRwxCaRChv— SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) August 17, 2017
Odds & Ends
Portland’s new hockey team could be called the “Wild Blueberries” ... Here’s the story of a 67-year-old grandma who races BMX bikes in her spare time ... Rutgers has good news for those who love to Jacuzzi with their football ... The Falcons will never live down the 28–3 thing (and here’s more proof) ... The Patriots have the NFL’s least dateable fans ... Alex Smith can’t believe Colin Kaepernick is still unemployed ... 50 uplifting and inspirational news headlines ... Tina Fey returned to SNL Weekend Update last night ... The perils of being a nude Instagram blogger.
One way to earn a scholarship
Hit It to Win It. Coach Jinks challenges Jake Suder to a 53 Yard FG for a chance to earn a scholarship..... 🙌 #NailedIt #AyZiggy pic.twitter.com/7dr6VcienP— AyZiggyFB Recruiting (@ayziggyfb) August 16, 2017
Tom Brady makes a new friend
A morning that began with a chemotherapy treatment for 11-year-old Gabe Lester also included a special meeting with Tom Brady: pic.twitter.com/EWr5xxgcTA— New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 17, 2017
Blake Bortles could use a friend
Blake Bortles, ladies and gentlemen #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/5wBIJItElC— Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) August 18, 2017
James Harden has his own method for the #drivebydunkchallenge
We met up with @JHarden13 to take the #DriveByDunkChallenge to a new level! 😲 👏 #summerofharden @adidasHoops pic.twitter.com/QYKUeQKQxs— Foot Locker (@footlocker) August 17, 2017
Stayin’ Alive
