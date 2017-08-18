Extra Mustard

Friday's Hot Clicks: Meghan Wiggins; Bride Shocks Dad With Chicago Bears Wedding Dress

Andy Gray
an hour ago

Every dad should have a daughter like this

Fridge Things Productions

Just in case you don’t think Bears football is a big deal in Chicago, check out what this bride did on her wedding day to pay tribute to her dad’s favorite team.

When rookies get pranked

Several members of the Buccaneers dined at Ruth’s Chris Steak House and, as is the tradition, let the rookies pick up the tab. But this wasn’t any ordinary tab (unless you’re used to a $12 plate of Brussels sprouts).

Sport of the future

Competitive vaping is weird, awesome and makes me want to vape so I can join in.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Meghan Wiggins :: @wiggywiggy/Instagram
Meghan Wiggins :: @wiggywiggy/Instagram
Meghan Wiggins :: @wiggywiggy/Instagram
Meghan Wiggins :: @wiggywiggy/Instagram
Meghan Wiggins :: @wiggywiggy/Instagram
Meghan Wiggins :: @wiggywiggy/Instagram
Meghan Wiggins :: @wiggywiggy/Instagram
Meghan Wiggins :: @wiggywiggy/Instagram
Meghan Wiggins :: Courtesy of One Management
Meghan Wiggins :: Courtesy of One Management
Meghan Wiggins :: Courtesy of One Management
Meghan Wiggins :: Courtesy of One Management
Meghan Wiggins :: Courtesy of One Management
Meghan Wiggins :: Courtesy of One Management
Meghan Wiggins :: @wiggywiggy/Instagram
Meghan Wiggins :: @wiggywiggy/Instagram
Meghan Wiggins :: @wiggywiggy/Instagram
Meghan Wiggins :: @wiggywiggy/Instagram
Meghan Wiggins :: @wiggywiggy/Instagram
Meghan Wiggins :: @wiggywiggy/Instagram
Meghan Wiggins :: @wiggywiggy/Instagram
Meghan Wiggins :: @wiggywiggy/Instagram
Meghan Wiggins :: Courtesy of One Management
Meghan Wiggins :: Courtesy of One Management
Meghan Wiggins :: Courtesy of One Management
Meghan Wiggins :: Courtesy of One Management
Meghan Wiggins :: Courtesy of One Management
Meghan Wiggins :: Courtesy of One Management
Meghan Wiggins :: Courtesy of One Management
Meghan Wiggins :: Courtesy of One Management
Meghan Wiggins :: @wiggywiggy/Instagram
Meghan Wiggins :: @wiggywiggy/Instagram
Meghan Wiggins :: @wiggywiggy/Instagram
Meghan Wiggins :: @wiggywiggy/Instagram
Meghan Wiggins :: @wiggywiggy/Instagram
Meghan Wiggins :: @wiggywiggy/Instagram
Meghan Wiggins :: @wiggywiggy/Instagram
Meghan Wiggins :: @wiggywiggy/Instagram
Meghan Wiggins :: @wiggywiggy/Instagram
Meghan Wiggins :: @wiggywiggy/Instagram
Meghan Wiggins :: @wiggywiggy/Instagram
Meghan Wiggins :: @wiggywiggy/Instagram
Meghan Wiggins :: @wiggywiggy/Instagram
Meghan Wiggins :: @wiggywiggy/Instagram
Meghan Wiggins :: @wiggywiggy/Instagram
Meghan Wiggins :: @wiggywiggy/Instagram
Meghan Wiggins :: @wiggywiggy/Instagram
Meghan Wiggins :: @wiggywiggy/Instagram
Meghan Wiggins :: @wiggywiggy/Instagram
Meghan Wiggins :: @wiggywiggy/Instagram
Meghan Wiggins :: @wiggywiggy/Instagram
Meghan Wiggins :: @wiggywiggy/Instagram
Meghan Wiggins :: @wiggywiggy/Instagram
Meghan Wiggins :: @wiggywiggy/Instagram
Meghan Wiggins :: @wiggywiggy/Instagram
Meghan Wiggins :: @wiggywiggy/Instagram
Meghan Wiggins :: @wiggywiggy/Instagram
Meghan Wiggins :: @wiggywiggy/Instagram
Meghan Wiggins :: @wiggywiggy/Instagram
Meghan Wiggins :: @wiggywiggy/Instagram
Meghan Wiggins: Lovely Lady of the Day
1 30
Close
expandIcon
1 30
Close

It’s Friday and if you achieve one goal this weekend, make sure you enjoy a cocktail with your body half in the swimming pool. Take inspiration from our friend and today's LLOD, Meghan Wiggins (click for full-size gallery).

NHL footage from the 1930s

I wish this play-by-play guy was calling today’s action. Also, it’s a puck, not a ball.

Ranking the best athletic directors in college sports

It’s a good day for Oklahoma and Joe Castiglione. Find out how the others did.

Ric Flair health update

The Nature Boy has a little less bowel but should make a recovery.

Jeff Gordon goes fishing

What a teammate!

I want this bobblehead

Odds & Ends

Portland’s new hockey team could be called the “Wild Blueberries” ... Here’s the story of a 67-year-old grandma who races BMX bikes in her spare time ... Rutgers has good news for those who love to Jacuzzi with their football ... The Falcons will never live down the 28–3 thing (and here’s more proof) ... The Patriots have the NFL’s least dateable fans ... Alex Smith can’t believe Colin Kaepernick is still unemployed ... 50 uplifting and inspirational news headlines ... Tina Fey returned to SNL Weekend Update last night ... The perils of being a nude Instagram blogger.

One way to earn a scholarship

Tom Brady makes a new friend

Blake Bortles could use a friend

James Harden has his own method for the #drivebydunkchallenge

Stayin’ Alive

Email Andy (andy_gray@simail.com) with any questions or visit him on Twitter. Previous editions of Hot Clicks can be found here.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters