Almost every young baseball player dreams of hitting a home run at their hometown big league stadium. 13-year-old Jayce Blalock might need a new dream now.

13-year-old Little Leaguer Jayce Blalock goes yard at the home of the Atlanta Braves, @SunTrustPark 😮



(via @Braves) pic.twitter.com/ZxFPItxTZi — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 22, 2017

Blalock destroyed a home run in a Little League game earlier this month, sending the ball into the trees behind the field. Now he can add the Braves' SunTurst Park to the list of places he has hit home run.

And although that home run was amazing in its own right, this has the feel of a 12-year-old Prince Fielder hitting a home run at Tiger Stadium.

Here's hoping that we all get to see what this kid's power is like when he gets older.