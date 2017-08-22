Extra Mustard

Watch: Little Leaguer Who Hit Ball Into Trees Hits Home Run At SunTrust Park

Khadrice Rollins
2 hours ago

Almost every young baseball player dreams of hitting a home run at their hometown big league stadium. 13-year-old Jayce Blalock might need a new dream now.

Blalock destroyed a home run in a Little League game earlier this month, sending the ball into the trees behind the field. Now he can add the Braves' SunTurst Park to the list of places he has hit home run.

And although that home run was amazing in its own right, this has the feel of a 12-year-old Prince Fielder hitting a home run at Tiger Stadium.

Here's hoping that we all get to see what this kid's power is like when he gets older.

