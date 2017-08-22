Extra Mustard

Report: After Charlottesville, ESPN Pulls Announcer Robert Lee From Virginia Game

5:00 | NBA
Ex-UVA Guard Malcolm Brogdon: Confederate Statues Have No Place In Our Society
Daniel Rapaport
2 hours ago

In the wake of the white supremacist rallies in Charlottesville, Va., ESPN has pulled announcer Robert Lee from broadcasting University of Virginia football games because he shares a name with the famous Confederate general Robert E. Lee, according to Outkick the Coverage's Clay Travis.

Travis discussed the removal of Lee, who is of Asian descent, on Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

ESPN reportedly provided Outkick the Coverage with the following statement:

“We collectively made the decision with Robert to switch games as the tragic events in Charlottesville were unfolding, simply because of the coincidence of his name. In that moment it felt right to all parties. It’s a shame that this is even a topic of conversation and we regret that who calls play by play for a football game has become an issue.”

White nationalists gathered in Charlottesville, Va. on Aug. 12 to protest the taking down of a statue of Robert E. Lee. White nationalist marched on Virginia's campus with torches, chanted racial slurs and intimidated counter-protestors. One woman was killed when a white supremacist drove a car into a group of counter-protestors. 

ESPN, which has been accused of having a liberal bias, noted that the decision was not mandated by the company's executives and that re-assignments happen all the time. 

