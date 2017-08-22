Extra Mustard

Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: Camille Kostek; Try Not to Cry at This John Cena Video

Dan Gartland
an hour ago

John Cena Is the Best

I was prepared to hate this video of John Cena but I have to admit it’s incredibly heartwarming

Give Me More Rami Malek In Everything

A biopic about Queen is coming out next year and I love the casting of Mr. Robot’s Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury

Some Things Are More Important Than Winning

This Spanish swimmer stood silently during a race because organizers wouldn’t let him honor the Barcelona victims

Lovely Lady of the Day

@camillekostek/Instagram
@camillekostek/Instagram
@camillekostek/Instagram
@camillekostek/Instagram
@camillekostek/Instagram
@camillekostek/Instagram
@camillekostek/Instagram
@camillekostek/Instagram
@camillekostek/Instagram
@camillekostek/Instagram
@camillekostek/Instagram
@camillekostek/Instagram
@camillekostek/Instagram
@camillekostek/Instagram
@camillekostek/Instagram
Camile Kostek: 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Casting
Andy, in his infinite wisdom, has selected Connecticut native Camille Kostek as Lovely Lady of the Day on the day I, a fellow Nutmegger, am filling in for him. Actually, I guarantee this was an accident. (Click here for the full-size gallery.)

If You Like Spending Time Outdoors, You’ll Like This

I Hope No One Else Watched the Giants-Browns Game

WHOOAAAAA

Hello Reddit. I am the accidental photographer of this once in a lifetime shot. Thanks to whoever posted it earlier! from pics

The Back Page of the Daily News Is a Screenshot

Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

Odds & Ends

Making up quotes and not indicating you’re joking is the worst thing a journalist can do. ... Here’s the new meme that’ll be beaten to death by the end of the week. ... Odell Beckham hurt his ankle but it looks like he’ll be fine. ... Bill Belichick was jazzed about the eclipse. ... This guy says he was forced to sit in someone else’s pee during an 11-hour flight. ... Season 2 of Stranger Things isn’t even out yet but it’s already been picked up for a third. ... Lindsey Vonn and Tiger Woods had nude photos leaked and now there are lawyers getting involved. 

What a Show Off

Sportsmanship

The Best Eclipse Video I’ve Seen

A Good Song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

