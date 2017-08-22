John Cena Is the Best

I was prepared to hate this video of John Cena but I have to admit it’s incredibly heartwarming.

Give Me More Rami Malek In Everything

A biopic about Queen is coming out next year and I love the casting of Mr. Robot’s Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury.

Some Things Are More Important Than Winning

This Spanish swimmer stood silently during a race because organizers wouldn’t let him honor the Barcelona victims.

Lovely Lady of the Day

@camillekostek/Instagram @camillekostek/Instagram @camillekostek/Instagram @camillekostek/Instagram @camillekostek/Instagram @camillekostek/Instagram @camillekostek/Instagram @camillekostek/Instagram @camillekostek/Instagram @camillekostek/Instagram @camillekostek/Instagram @camillekostek/Instagram @camillekostek/Instagram @camillekostek/Instagram @camillekostek/Instagram Camile Kostek: 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Casting 1 16 Close expandIcon 1 16 Close

Andy, in his infinite wisdom, has selected Connecticut native Camille Kostek as Lovely Lady of the Day on the day I, a fellow Nutmegger, am filling in for him. Actually, I guarantee this was an accident. (Click here for the full-size gallery.)

If You Like Spending Time Outdoors, You’ll Like This

Who doesn’t love the great outdoors? Whether you like to go for a run outside or if you’re more of an adrenaline-junkie adventurer, Eastern Mountain Sports has awesome outdoor gear for whatever activity you’re into. You can get 20% off one selected item with code 20AUGUST and 25% off select North Face Apparel, both through 8/24.

I Hope No One Else Watched the Giants-Browns Game

riveting sequence of football here pic.twitter.com/E1UAZTbkMI — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) August 22, 2017

WHOOAAAAA

The Back Page of the Daily News Is a Screenshot

Follow Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

Odds & Ends

Making up quotes and not indicating you’re joking is the worst thing a journalist can do. ... Here’s the new meme that’ll be beaten to death by the end of the week. ... Odell Beckham hurt his ankle but it looks like he’ll be fine. ... Bill Belichick was jazzed about the eclipse. ... This guy says he was forced to sit in someone else’s pee during an 11-hour flight. ... Season 2 of Stranger Things isn’t even out yet but it’s already been picked up for a third. ... Lindsey Vonn and Tiger Woods had nude photos leaked and now there are lawyers getting involved.

What a Show Off

Andrelton Simmons has me shook pic.twitter.com/Yn3THUdn35 — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) August 22, 2017

Sportsmanship

The Best Eclipse Video I’ve Seen

A Good Song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.