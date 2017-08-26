Extra Mustard

Weekend Hot Clicks: Mayweather-McGregor and College Football Returns? We're Too Spoiled

Andrew Doughty
25 minutes ago

Mayweather-McGregor

Mayweather-McGregor is finally here. Here’s a terrific story about McGregor and fans staking claim to Vegas and another one of how he went from Dublin plumber to the king of combat sports. A greater number of bets are being placed on McGregor but a greater amount of money -- by far -- is being placed on Mayweather, including a slew of $1 million wagers. Mayweather is getting paid way more to fight but McGregor is still getting a hefty sum. And some randomness: Ronda Rousey is getting married in Hawaii during the fight.

Football is back

College football returns on Saturday with five games. Here’s what to watch in a "Week Zero" that includes Stanford-Rice and Oregon State-Colorado State. Here are the seven non-Power Five teams with a shot at the playoff. Elsewhere, UW-Platteville unveiled some of the best uniforms you’ve ever seen.

Ahhhh what?

Real Salt Lake forward Ricard Velazco has been arrested for allegedly having sex with a 15-year-old girl.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Your final Weekend LLOD of August is the beautiful Rose Bertram (Click here for full-sized gallery)

Rose Bertram :: Getty Images
Rose Bertram :: Getty Images
Rose Bertram :: Yu Tsai for Sports Illustrated
Rose Bertram :: Yu Tsai for Sports Illustrated
Rose Bertram :: Getty Images
Rose Bertram :: Getty Images
Rose Bertram :: Yu Tsai for Sports Illustrated
Rose Bertram :: Yu Tsai for Sports Illustrated
Rose Bertram :: Getty Images
Rose Bertram :: Getty Images
Rose Bertram :: Yu Tsai/SI
Rose Bertram :: Yu Tsai/SI
Rose Bertram :: Getty Images
Rose Bertram :: Getty Images
Rose Bertram :: Yu Tsai for Sports Illustrated
Rose Bertram :: Yu Tsai for Sports Illustrated
Rose Bertram :: Getty Images
Rose Bertram :: Getty Images
Rose Bertram :: Yu Tsai for Sports Illustrated
Rose Bertram :: Yu Tsai for Sports Illustrated
Rose Bertram :: Getty Images
Rose Bertram :: Getty Images
Rose Bertram :: Yu Tsai/SI
Rose Bertram :: Yu Tsai/SI
Rose Bertram :: Getty Images
Rose Bertram :: Getty Images
Rose Bertram :: Yu Tsai/SI
Rose Bertram :: Yu Tsai/SI
Rose Bertram :: Getty Images
Rose Bertram :: Getty Images
Rose Bertram :: SI
Rose Bertram :: SI
Rose Bertram :: Getty Images
Rose Bertram :: Getty Images
Rose Bertram :: Yu Tsai/SI
Rose Bertram :: Yu Tsai/SI
Rose Bertram :: @jacksbenjamin/Instagram
Rose Bertram :: @jacksbenjamin/Instagram
Rose Bertram :: Andy Gray/SI
Rose Bertram :: Andy Gray/SI
Rose Bertram :: Yu Tsai/SI
Rose Bertram :: Yu Tsai/SI
Rose Bertram :: Andy Gray/SI
Rose Bertram :: Andy Gray/SI
Rose Bertram :: @rose_bertram/Instagram
Rose Bertram :: @rose_bertram/Instagram
Rose Bertram :: Andy Gray/SI
Rose Bertram :: Andy Gray/SI
Rose Bertram :: @rose_bertram/Instagram
Rose Bertram :: @rose_bertram/Instagram
Rose Bertram :: @rose_bertram/Instagram
Rose Bertram :: @rose_bertram/Instagram
Rose Bertram :: Facebook
Rose Bertram :: Facebook
Rose Bertram :: @rose_bertram/Instagram
Rose Bertram :: @rose_bertram/Instagram
Rose Bertram :: Facebook
Rose Bertram :: Facebook
Rose Bertram :: Facebook
Rose Bertram :: Facebook
Rose Bertram :: Facebook
Rose Bertram :: Facebook
Rose Bertram :: Yu Tsai/SI
Rose Bertram :: Yu Tsai/SI
Rose Bertram :: Yu Tsai/SI
Rose Bertram :: Yu Tsai/SI
Rose Bertram :: Facebook
Rose Bertram :: Facebook
Rose Bertram :: Facebook
Rose Bertram :: Facebook
Rose Bertram :: Yu Tsai/SI
Rose Bertram :: Yu Tsai/SI
Rose Bertram :: @rose_bertram/Instagram
Rose Bertram :: @rose_bertram/Instagram
Rose Bertram :: Yu Tsai/SI
Rose Bertram :: Yu Tsai/SI
Rose Bertram: Lovely Lady of the Day
1 38
Close
expandIcon
1 38
Close

Ferris State > Michigan

The Wolverines are no match for the Bulldogs. Using wins, championships, individual honors and more, here is the best college football team in each state regardless of division.

Kaep kneeled a year ago

This weekend marks the one-year anniversary of Kaepernick taking a kneel for the national anthem. Here’s an extensive timeline of the events that have followed over the last year. And here’s how NAACP leaders in NFL cities are reacting to him being unsigned.

McDonald’s gets classy

Their new stadium is gorgeous

Where would Ashton Kutcher have landed?

Swim Search Top 15

Odds and Ends

Twitter accounts that every college football fan must follow this season ... Burning jerseys needs to stop, as do the responses to burning jerseys ... Game of Thrones fans in Texas are terrified that Hurricane Harvey will disrupt the finale on Sunday ... Chris Sale is no longer the AL Cy Young favorite … What could you buy in sports with a $700 million lottery jackpot? ... PS2 was crushing it back in ‘05: Cool breakdown of video game console popularity over the last decade.

This is beyond awesome

Breaking News: Beer Needed

The Deuce

Caught an advance premiere of the new HBO show The Deuce last night. I’m not hook, line and sinker yet but it’s definitely intriguing. Here’s the trailer:

Text and video Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping him on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters