Idiot Crashes ESPN’s Set to Scream ‘F--- the Mayweathers’ on Live TV
If the casinos in Vegas weren’t taking bets on whether a guy in a Celtics hat would disparage Floyd Mayweather after the Conor McGregor fight, it’s only because it was a lock to happen.
Shortly after Mayweather earned a 10th-round TKO over McGregor, the ESPN crew’s instant analysis was disrupted by a doofus in a bow tie who somehow managed to wander directly in front of Stephen A. Smith to tell the world exactly what he thought about Floyd Mayweather—and his entire family.
A very drunk fan drops in on @espnSteveLevy and Stephen A. Smith with some F-bombs. pic.twitter.com/gYRuUmUB1J— Ƒormerly Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) August 27, 2017
It’s a good thing he was drinking a bottle of water. His head won’t be pounding as badly in the morning.