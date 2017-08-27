If the casinos in Vegas weren’t taking bets on whether a guy in a Celtics hat would disparage Floyd Mayweather after the Conor McGregor fight, it’s only because it was a lock to happen.

Shortly after Mayweather earned a 10th-round TKO over McGregor, the ESPN crew’s instant analysis was disrupted by a doofus in a bow tie who somehow managed to wander directly in front of Stephen A. Smith to tell the world exactly what he thought about Floyd Mayweather—and his entire family.

A very drunk fan drops in on @espnSteveLevy and Stephen A. Smith with some F-bombs. pic.twitter.com/gYRuUmUB1J — Ƒormerly Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) August 27, 2017

It’s a good thing he was drinking a bottle of water. His head won’t be pounding as badly in the morning.

