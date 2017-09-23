Sports vs. Trump

Donald Trump unleashed the fury on the NFL and Golden State Warriors on Friday night and Saturday morning with a series of comments and tweets attacking Stephen Curry, players who sit during the national anthem and more. NFL players responded, as did an army of other current and former athletes, and SI’sSean Gregory says NFL owners should stand up to Trump. Also, can an NFL owner actually fire a player for protesting?

Football randomness

NFL players will get fined for thrusting and previewing the five best NFL games in Week 3. Here are the best signs from an unexpectedly awesome College GameDay visit to Times Square, and Colorado State unveiled some awesome State Pride uniforms.

Alternative facts

The 49ers said 60,000 people attended Thursday's game vs. the Rams.

Chicks dig the check down

Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen told his quarterback the secret to getting a beautiful wife or girlfriend.

Oldest trick in the book

Yet Yankees’ third baseman Todd Frazier fell for it: The hidden ball trick.

Rooney bloodied

Insult to injury: Rooney bloodied as Everton trail Bournemouth 1-0 in the second half pic.twitter.com/BmKcA0kIEU — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 23, 2017

Coach Berman

Tennessee better watch out for the WHOOP play today pic.twitter.com/KyzlNVQSqJ — Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) September 23, 2017

NYPD at GameDay

Lot of people involved in over-whelming successful GameDay and none more important than the great NYPD pic.twitter.com/SDWdnArIdK — Derek Volner (@DerekVolner) September 23, 2017

Odds and Ends

Kansas football...

Immanuel Quickley

Five-star 2018 point guard Immanuel Quickley committed to Kentucky on Friday. This guy is unreal:

Phil Hartman

Sunday would’ve been Phil Hartman’s 69th birthday.

