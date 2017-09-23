Extra Mustard

Weekend Hot Clicks: Donald Trump vs Sports, a Bloody Wayne Rooney, Olivia Jordan

Sports vs. Trump

Donald Trump unleashed the fury on the NFL and Golden State Warriors on Friday night and Saturday morning with a series of comments and tweets attacking Stephen Curry, players who sit during the national anthem and more. NFL players responded, as did an army of other current and former athletes, and SI’sSean Gregory says NFL owners should stand up to Trump. Also, can an NFL owner actually fire a player for protesting?

Football randomness

NFL players will get fined for thrusting and previewing the five best NFL games in Week 3. Here are the best signs from an unexpectedly awesome College GameDay visit to Times Square, and Colorado State unveiled some awesome State Pride uniforms.

Alternative facts

The 49ers said 60,000 people attended Thursday's game vs. the Rams.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Your Weekend LLOD is the lovely Olivia Jordan (Click here for full-sized gallery)

Chicks dig the check down

Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen told his quarterback the secret to getting a beautiful wife or girlfriend.

Oldest trick in the book

Yet Yankees’ third baseman Todd Frazier fell for it: The hidden ball trick.

Rooney bloodied

Coach Berman

NYPD at GameDay

Saturday with Ashley Graham

Odds and Ends

Best college football cheerleaders from Week 3 ... Cody Bellinger broke the NL rookie home run record on Friday nigh Jim Nantz has a replica Pebble Beach hole in his yard ... Joel Embiid still doesn’t look healthy ... The NBA Hackathon for aspiring front office executives is a darn cool event ... How to book a trip around the world for less than $1,300.

Kansas football...

Immanuel Quickley

Five-star 2018 point guard Immanuel Quickley committed to Kentucky on Friday. This guy is unreal:

Phil Hartman

Sunday would’ve been Phil Hartman’s 69th birthday.

Text and video Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping him on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

