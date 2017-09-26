Brent vs. Romo

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys beat the Cardinals, 28-17, on Monday in a pretty entertaining game. Jerry Jones and his players took a knee before the National Anthem, which caused quite a stir on Twitter. Dez Bryant also scored one of the season's best touchdowns early in the third quarter. Speaking of the Cowboys, Tony Romo has quickly become a fan favorite for his ability to predict plays at the line of scrimmage. Brent Musburger, however, is not impressed.

Scenes from NBA Media Day

NBA Media Day took place yesterday. Markelle Fulz bought everyone Chil-fil-A in Philly, Lance Stephenson randomly wore a Halloween mask and Giannis Antetokounmpo made a good constipation joke. Opening night can't come soon enough.

The next Steph Curry is a 7-year-old girl from New Orleans

Meet Jaliyah Manuel, whose handle is already NBA ready.

Lovely Lady of the Day

The Packers are off to a 2-1 start and nobody is more excited than Wisconsin native Allie Redmond. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Baker Mayfield rejects Mia Khalifa

Can't blame a girl for trying.

This library book was returned 79 years late

T.S. Arthur's The Young Lady at Home was supposed to be returned on Nov. 21, 1938. And yes, there was a late fee.

Ain't no wedding like a Costco wedding

Congrats to Sue Berkeley and Eli Bob on the most romantic day of their lives.

Kevin Love and Isaiah Thomas, then and now

Slow down, Magic

Magic Johnson thinks Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram will be a duo like him and James Worthy pic.twitter.com/iyeuw1n1M6 — Serena Winters (@SerenaWinters) September 25, 2017

Carmelo in Thunder uniform

Here comes the new Thunder ⚡️



(📸: okcthunder/IG) pic.twitter.com/lMfVYEAATI — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 25, 2017

Odds & Ends

You have to laugh at these Jeopardy contestants who know nothing about football ... Kyrie Irving was just kidding about that flat earth thing ... The Las Vegas Golden Knights did something unique for season ticket holders ... The girl hit in face by foul ball at Yankee Stadium 'doing a lot better'​ ... ​Alejandro Villanueva is now the NFL's most popular player ... A Colorado car dealership pulled its Von Miller ad after he kneeled for National Anthem ... Thunder fans show up in hoodies to welcome Carmelo Anthony ... Even Kanye West thinks Mike Conley is underrated ... TIL: KFC helps run a successful youth basketball league in China ... Tom Cruise's top 10 performances ... Pablo Escobar's brother wants $1 billion from Netflix ... A groom saved a young boy from drowning, and the wedding photographer captured it all ... This story would only happen in Colorado.

Addison Russell has great manners

Spanish radio announcers make everything more exciting

Gregg Popovich weighs in

Gregg Popovich: 'We still have no clue of what being born white means.' pic.twitter.com/whTL7y4ktu — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 25, 2017

Mean Tweets

[youtube:https://youtu.be/t2oVUxTV4WA​]

Get Me

