When the Vegas Golden Knights take the ice for their first game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, they’ll be joined by the team’s thousands of inaugural season ticket holders.

The team, in an effort to show appreciation to the fans who bought ticket packages before the Golden Knights were officially a franchise, embedded the names of its season ticket holders in the ice.

When we take the ice at @TMobileArena tomorrow, we won't be alone. We'll be joined by our fans.



More: https://t.co/wl2JkbCvEP pic.twitter.com/S72f54wnzY — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) September 25, 2017

“It's in the thousands, the number of names out there,” Todd Pollock, the team’s Vice President, Ticketing and Suites said. “Many thousands."

• Vegas Golden Knights Players Finding Familiarity in Their Brand New Settings

While they won’t be too visible under the white surface of the ice, the list of names will sit just inside the blue line on the end of the ice the Golden Knights defend twice.

Before Vegas takes on the Los Angeles Kings, the team will also debut its official mascot at the inaugural Fan Fest.