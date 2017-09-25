Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier said he has been text with the father of the young girl who was hit in the face by a line drive on Sept. 20 and the girl is "doing a lot better," according to Brendan Kuty of NJ.com.

Frazier also said that he plans on trying to visit the girl and her family and that he has established a good relationship with her father, according to NJ.com.

Last Thursday, Frazier hit a line drive foul ball that went into the stands and hit the girl in the face. Play was stopped for about four minutes during the game as players and fans waited to see what was going on.

The girl was eventually taken out of the stands and received medical treatment in Yankee Stadium before going to a local hospital.

Since this incident, multiple teams have announced plans to increase the netting in the stadium to better protect fans from foul balls.