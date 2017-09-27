Wednesday's Hot Clicks: Nathalie Darcas; SI Swimsuit's First Second-Generation Model
SI Swimsuit makes history
Since its launch in 1964, the SI Swimsuit issue has featured 835 models (total guess on my part) from around the globe. But there has never been a second generation SI Swimsuit model. Until today, that is. I am proud to announce that Sailor Brinkley-Cook is officially a SI Swimsuit model, following in the footsteps of her mom, Christie. And yes, Sailor did appear in last year's issue with her sister and mom, but that was a special feature and Sailor wasn't an official SI Swimsuit model. But now she is. Congrats!
Patriots apologize for selling fans tap water
With the temperature in the mid-80s at Foxboro last Sunday, bottled water was very much in demand. So much so, in fact, that the stadium ran out and started selling tap water instead. This did not go over well with fans and the team issued a formal apology.
Jon Lester is no fun
Everyone seemed to enjoy the Addison Russell/spilled nachos incident. Except Jon Lester.
Lovely Lady of the Day
As you can tell from today's lead, it's that time of the year again when we cast models for the upcoming SI Swimsuit Issue. First up is Australian model Nathalie Darcas. I am a fan (click for full-size gallery).
Ranking the NBA jersey patches
The Sixers may be the darlings of NBA fans, but their patches need some work.
Would LeBron James make a great politician?
Just a small oversight
O.J. Simpson's parole board didn’t consider 1989 spouse abuse case when they let him walk.
A $53 million tennis ball, to be exact
Here’s how much it costs to buy a diamond the size of a tennis ball https://t.co/tpjo1gOtTM pic.twitter.com/JIKmoXxe9G— Fortune (@FortuneMagazine) September 27, 2017
Interesting Conor McGregor painting
Exclusive timeless artwork in my Beverly Hills home#BeverlyHills— Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) September 26, 2017
#90210#TBE#TMT pic.twitter.com/o4IVZZTmpu
We should all strive to be this couple
A couple married for 60 YEARS had a second wedding - because they got no photos at the first https://t.co/8JMD6bwuQS pic.twitter.com/xWPuUEXDbr— Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) September 26, 2017
Odds & Ends
The best food to eat at every NFL stadium ... Dwight Howard was not very popular with Atlanta Hawks teammates ... Love the cajones of these Dallas rappers who snuck onto the field at AT&T Stadium to shoot video ... This seems like a very slippery slope for DirecTV ... I'm sorry for including a Kardashian item in Hot Clicks but it's relevant to sports ... A look at when your NHL team kicks off its season ... Sorry, Rick Pitino. I don't believe the FBI investigation into your shadiness is that surprising ... It's never a good idea for a mom to sleep with her daughter's boyfriend ... Twitter is experimenting with 280 characters but not sure anyone wants that ... Dubai is testing a fully automated flying taxi drone ... Saturday Night Live added three new featured players ... Sofia Vergara is the highest paid actress on television.
Christie Brinkley surprises daughter with news she's going to be in SI Swimsuit Issue
Holy crap. What a catch!
Welcome back @AaronHicks31!— YES Network (@YESNetwork) September 26, 2017
He robs Wilson Ramos of a grand slam at the wall! @RaysBaseball lead 1-0 in Bottom 1st#YANKSonYES @Yankees pic.twitter.com/WrAAG5ekhp
Carson Wentz better pay up
We had @cj_wentz mic'd up for #NYGvsPHI and, well, just listen for yourself. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/jEyB1msn1o— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 26, 2017
Carmelo Anthony is RUDE
Asked Steven Adams about Melo describing him as a "monster from Game of Thrones" pic.twitter.com/QHQpzUvPeJ— Thunder Digest (@ThunderDigest) September 26, 2017
Peak Christie Brinkley
Who's hungry?
