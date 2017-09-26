We all got a laugh out of Monday night's top baseball story: a Cardinals fan who got nachos spilled all over him by Cubs shortstop Addison Russell as the latter dove into the stands for a foul ball. And best of all, that fan ended up whole in the end, as Russell, the Cubs and the Cardinals teamed up to give him two new orders of nachos.

It's the kind of silly lark that makes late September baseball bearable, but not if you're Cubs starter Jon Lester, who sees in this spilled pile of piping hot melted cheese and chips a metaphor for the ruin of this great nation. Via the Chicago Sun-Times:

“Great effort,” pitcher Jon Lester said. “But I don’t understand the other stuff. “A guy fell into him and got nacho cheese on his arm and now he’s taking pictures and signing autographs. It shows you where our society’s at right now with all that stuff.”

I, for one, think our society has far, far, far bigger problems as to where we are as a society at the moment than some dude getting momentarily internet famous because he lost his ballpark concessions, but Lester is allowed his very crotchety opinion.