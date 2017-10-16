You're not topping these Halloween costumes

America's favorite stuff-yourself-with-kid's-candy holiday is still two weeks away, but that hasn't stopped two of the NBA's best from showing off their costumes. Over the weekend, we got glimpses of what Thunder teammates Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony have planned for Halloween, and it's hard to imagine anyone doing better than these.

Night King Winter Is Coming!!!! @kwebimageinc @anitramichelle @shineblackhawk #StayMe7o A post shared by Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) on Oct 14, 2017 at 9:57pm PDT

Pressure's on Paul George to match that.

Does Colin Kaepernick's collusion lawsuit stand a chance?

SI's resident legal expert Michael McCann has the lowdown on the quarterback's big allegation.

Speaking of Kap...

Aaron Rodgers is out for the indefinite future in Green Bay after getting his collarbone broken, and both Jameis Winston and Trevor Siemian were forced to leave Sunday's action with injuries as well. Between those three getting hurt and predictably miserable days from Brian Hoyer (for the 49ers), Kevin Hogan (for the Browns) and the immortal Blake Bortles, it seems like a good time to be a free-agent quarterback—assuming you're not getting blackballed by the league for protesting police violence against minorities, that is.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Victoria Lee: 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Casting DNA Models @victorialee/Instagram DNA Models @victorialee/Instagram DNA Models @victorialee/Instagram @victorialee/Instagram DNA Models @victorialee/Instagram @victorialee/Instagram @victorialee/Instagram @victorialee/Instagram @victorialee/Instagram @victorialee/Instagram @victorialee/Instagram @victorialee/Instagram 1 of 16 Close expandIcon 1 16 Close

Victoria Lee is an Australian swimsuit model from ... you guessed it, Australia. She was part of the SI Swimsuit 2018 casting call. If you'd like to get to know her better, you should click here, or check out her gallery here.

The best part of Justin Turner's walk-off home run? This catch

Don’t overlook the athlete in DEEEEP center. pic.twitter.com/zMVsfL2wFq — Dallas Braden (@DALLASBRADEN209) October 16, 2017

That is very nice work, random Dodgers fan.

How on earth did Antonio Brown catch this?

De'Aaron Fox has got some moves

A bunch of Kings rookies got down, but Kentucky product Fox had them all beat.

Odds and Ends

Did you know Ryan Fitzpatrick went to Harvard? Well, he did, and here he is throwing a touchdown to another Harvard product for the first Crimson scoring connection in NFL history ... Lee Corso scared this poor dog to death on College GameDay ... The Jets lost to the Patriots thanks to a controversial fumble call in the endzone ... Two Japanese baseball teams played the muddiest game you will ever see ... Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso is a very strong man ... Larry David explains the origin of Curb Your Enthusiasm's iconic theme song ... Why don't adorable wolf puppies turn into adorable wolf pets? The New York Times is on it ... Al Michaels made an absolutely awful Harvey Weinstein joke during Sunday Night Football for some reason.

Gronk + A-Rod + Flip cup = Shark Tank fun

The Gronkowskis challenged A-Rod and the Sharks to a game of flip cup on Shark Tank 😂 pic.twitter.com/y1YhpnAlEn — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 16, 2017

Amazon Deal of the Day

The cool people at Amazon are running a bunch of deals on sports gear and athletic wear this week, and they're kicking it off with 40% off select Sports Apparel, Accessories & Basics, today only, Oct. 16. So if you like super-great deals on t-shirts, socks, gym bags and running gear, hurry up and start shopping.

Sorry, Mike Glennon, but you've lost your backup job

Tarik Cohen DIME pic.twitter.com/eHiyJzD45q — Michael Gallagher (@MikeSGallagher) October 15, 2017

Tarik Cohen can fill in for Mitch Trubisky any time in Chicago.

Jackrabbit on the field!

Beautiful call on the jackrabbit TD by @TimBrando here pic.twitter.com/dQEKwmu1Wq — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 15, 2017

Can you smell what Golden Tate is cooking?

And Dwayne Johnson loved it.

It's Monday, y'all

Go start the week on the right note.

Email Jon (jon.tayler@simail.com) with any feedback or ping him on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.