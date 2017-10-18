Welcome back, basketball

Yes, after a long offseason full of petty social media strife and bonkers trades, Tuesday night brought the return of the NBA, now with all kinds of zany new subplots. Kyrie Irving is on the Celtics! Chris Paul is on the Rockets! Carmelo Anthony is finally free of the Knicks! And the first night of the season gave us plenty of drama with Cleveland and Boston—featuring Irving leading his new team against former teammate LeBron James—going down to the wire before the Warriors began their title defense against Paul, James Harden and Houston. We got a nice reunion between LeBron and Kyrie; LeBron getting his jersey torn like the Hulk; a stellar debut from Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum; and NBA champion JaVale McGee. Now, let's agree never to speak or think of Gordon Hayward's injury ever again and hope the rest of the year only gives us more fun.

Nice kicks, LeBron

​

It's still the offseason for some of us

Somebody needs to tell TNT that Kyrie's not on the Cavs anymore pic.twitter.com/F2mEjDhMqm — Deadspin (@Deadspin) October 18, 2017

Klay, meet Other Klay

What if I told you...



They left the real Klay in China pic.twitter.com/6rgaCFdx6T — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) October 18, 2017

Lovely Lady of the Day

Jenna Kelly: 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Casting Wilhelmina Models Wilhelmina Models @jennabkelly/Instagram Wilhelmina Models Wilhelmina Models @jennabkelly/Instagram Wilhelmina Models @jennabkelly/Instagram @jennabkelly/Instagram Wilhelmina Models @jennabkelly/Instagram Wilhelmina Models Wilhelmina Models Wilhelmina Models @jennabkelly/Instagram @jennabkelly/Instagram Wilhelmina Models 1 of 17 Close expandIcon 1 17 Close

Meet Kentucky native Jenna Kelly, herself an NBA fan, but one who unfortunately chose the Knicks. Bad call, Jenna. Still, she was part of SI's Swimsuit casting call, and she's today's Lovely Lady of the Day. Get to know more about her here, and check out her gallery here.

Not a great day for Chicago, Part 1

Sources: Bulls forwards Bobby Portis and Nikola Mirotic were involved in serious altercation in practice today, leaving Mirotic hospitalized and out indefinitely. Story coming. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 17, 2017

Not a great day for Chicago, Part 2

Yikes! Carl Edwards Jr walks Darvish on 4 straight balls with the bases loaded. #Dodgers up 4-1, bases still loaded, 2 outs. #Cubs #NLCS — Heidi Watney (@HeidiWatney) October 18, 2017

Not a great day for Chicago, Part 3

The @Cubs are “One ‘L’ of a Team!” Free posters for CTA riders at Addison Red Line today approx. 6:30pm while supplies last. pic.twitter.com/JudYmSC2y3 — cta (@cta) October 17, 2017

Probably should've workshopped that one a little more, guys.

Just like old times

Throwback Tuesday, or something.

Odds and Ends

Behold the Thunder being kind of petty about Kevin Durant ... The Yankees zinged the Red Sox but good on Twitter ... Here's an utterly wild round of Final Jeopardy that ends with a stunning winning amount ... Joel Embiid had some NSFW thoughts about his minutes restriction ... Ivanka Trump had a punk phase, apparently? ... Will Smith made an absolutely terrible EDM song for some reason ... Did you know that fish can get depressed? The New York Times does and is on it.

You do you, Swaggy

That's the last time that bat will disrespect Yu Darvish

When you truly don’t need that bat. pic.twitter.com/PPyAMTLml3 — MLB GIFS (@MLBGIFs) October 18, 2017

Calling All Aspiring Chefs (Or People Who Just Like to Eat)

Maybe you’re the type of person who likes spending time in the kitchen whipping up some game-time grub or a weeknight dinner, or maybe you just like eating food. Either way, you should know that Sur La Table’s Anniversary Sale is down to it’s final days, so don’t miss out on sale items up to 65% off until Oct. 19. There are some great sale Halloween items, a waffle maker and other electrics and lots of low-priced cook’s tools.

Get down, Yasiel

Puig playing DDR in the dugout? pic.twitter.com/kQsHuAOPfx — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) October 18, 2017

Don't hurt 'em, Los Angeles Metro

Happy to see our friends and colleagues at the @cta providing great service to all the @Cubs fans leaving the game early! 👍⚾️🚞 — Metro (@metrolosangeles) October 18, 2017

Okay, it wasn't all bad for the Cubs

Javier Baez's finger wave is everything. pic.twitter.com/HZMCA1JaUb — Pitcher List (@ThePitcherList) October 18, 2017

We're halfway through the week, folks

Keep grinding.