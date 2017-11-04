Football Roundup

Richie Incognito is the latest player to criticize Thursday Night Football, using a variety of expletives in doing so. Dak Prescott’s pregame meal is bizarre, and for Cowboys fans and fantasy football owners, here’s an explanation of Ezekiel Elliott’ss status. Here are the top 10 plays from the 2017 NFL season as we pass the midway point, and this is a cool video of players explaining the origin of their jersey numbers.

Fighting Lane Kiffins

What Lane Kiffin is doing at Florida Atlantic is remarkable. With a win over Marshall on Friday night, during which Kiffin engineered college football’s worst betting beat of the season, the Owls have already reached bowl eligibility.

Draymond vs. Cuban

Mark Cuban is demanding an apology from Draymond Green after his "owner" vs. "chairman" comments.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Your first Weekend LLOD of November is Brazilian model​ Franciele Medeiros.(Click here for the full-size gallery.)

Fried chicken baths

These fried chicken bath bombs from KFC are either disgusting or the best thing ever. I can’t decide.

Non-occupational hazard

Detroit Lions’ punter Sam Martin was put on the non-football injury list and missed the first six games of the season after a conch shell injured his foot.

No. No. No.

Former NHL referee Kerry Fraser has been diagnosed with an incurable form of blood cancer https://t.co/gaNqECYfrJ — SI NHL (@SI_NHL) November 4, 2017

You sir, are correct

Is there any TV character that left behind a more elite, rangy and nuanced catalogue of GIFs than Michael Scott? — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) November 4, 2017

Not the Natty Light!

The volume of confiscated Natural Light and Evan Williams in the back of these carts ensures the best/worst MUPD Christmas party ever. pic.twitter.com/eMQRovXTqx — Joe Walljasper (@JoeWalljasper) November 4, 2017

National Cheating Athletic Association

Odds and Ends

Happy 36th to Vince

We can only hope that Vince Wilfork is celebrating his birthday with some BBQ this weekend.

This is oddly mesmerizing

During the Astros’ World Series parade, a fan standing at the edge of a parking garage lost her hat. Watch as the fans throw it back up to her:

This lady dropped her hat, and Houston came in clutch to get it back up to her #earnedhistory pic.twitter.com/1thxzO7B6i — enokez (@AlanEnokian) November 3, 2017

Mindhunters

I started watching Mindhunters on Netflix this week. It’ss spectacular.

