How to Buy Every Astros Sports Illustrated Cover Ever Made

Celebrate the Astros’ World Series championship with their SI covers. 

By Dan Gartland
November 03, 2017

The Astros played 56 seasons of baseball before winning their first championship but SI has been covering them all along the way. 

Even the lean years produced some memorable cover stories, from J.R. Richard’s return to the mound after a stroke to the Randy Johnson blockbuster. SI has been there all along the way.

If you forgot to save your favorite Astros covers, or if they’re just tattered from years stored away in the attic, you can easily buy brand new ones without shelling out hundreds on eBay. 

March 2, 1981

Buy it here.

Aug. 10, 1998

Buy it here

May 24, 2004

Buy it here.

June 30, 2014

Buy it here.

March 28, 2016

Buy it here.

Oct. 30, 2017

Buy it here.

World Series commemorative

Buy it here.  and  Buy it here.

