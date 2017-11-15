Wednesday’s Hot Clicks: Daniela Braga; Kyrie’s Belated Veteran’s Day Gesture

Kyrie Irving shows love for the military, a new SI product and much more in Wednesday’s Hot Clicks. 

By Dan Gartland
November 15, 2017

Bravo, Kyrie

@SINow on Twitter

I like to clown on Kyrie Irving for being a flat-earth weirdo and all around doofus, but here’s a good thing he did last night

Congrats to Serena

Serena Williams and her fiancé, Alexis Ohanian, are getting married tomorrow in New Orleans. Carmelo Anthony and Russell Wilson’s wives are expected to be there. 

Let’s Laugh at Some Bad Quarterbacks

My biggest gripe with this list of the worst ever starting QB for every NFL team is that David Carr got the nod for the Texans over Tom Savage. 

Lovely Lady of the Day

Daniela Braga: 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Casting
@bragadany/Instagram
@bragadany/Instagram
@bragadany/Instagram
@bragadany/Instagram
@bragadany/Instagram
@bragadany/Instagram
@bragadany/Instagram
@bragadany/Instagram
@bragadany/Instagram
@bragadany/Instagram
@bragadany/Instagram
@bragadany/Instagram
@bragadany/Instagram
1 of 13

Close
expandIcon
1 13
Close

This is Daniela Braga, a hopeful for the next SI Swimsuit issue. I think I know what her favorite soccer team is. (Click here for the full-size gallery.)

A New Way to Get SI

We’ve been waiting to share this for a while now but SI finally just announced its new video streaming platform, Sports Illustrated TV. It should be a lot of fun. 

I’d Watch

I’d Also Watch This Show

Here’s What Dwyane Wade is Watching

Odds & Ends

How was your night? Better than Robert Mugabe’s, I’m guessing. ... Big news for all you Radiohead fans out there: They’re going on tour again next year. ... A bug with the iPhone’s YouTube app is causing the phone to overheat and drain its battery. ... The Bills benched Tyrod Taylor in favor of Nathan Peterman. ... It’s probably not a good thing that a 10-year-old can hack the new iPhone’s face ID

Great to See Ric Flair Back

Ric Flair made his return to WWE TV last night to celebrate with his daughter, Charlotte. She wrote a really nice piece about it for The Players’ Tribune

Five Years Ago Today

Sorry

My apologies to all the loyal Hot Clicks readers who had to wait a bit for this one. It’s anarchy here when Andy’s not around. 

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters