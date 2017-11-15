Bravo, Kyrie

I like to clown on Kyrie Irving for being a flat-earth weirdo and all around doofus, but here’s a good thing he did last night.

Congrats to Serena

Serena Williams and her fiancé, Alexis Ohanian, are getting married tomorrow in New Orleans. Carmelo Anthony and Russell Wilson’s wives are expected to be there.

Let’s Laugh at Some Bad Quarterbacks

My biggest gripe with this list of the worst ever starting QB for every NFL team is that David Carr got the nod for the Texans over Tom Savage.

This is Daniela Braga, a hopeful for the next SI Swimsuit issue. I think I know what her favorite soccer team is. (Click here for the full-size gallery.)

We’ve been waiting to share this for a while now but SI finally just announced its new video streaming platform, Sports Illustrated TV. It should be a lot of fun.

I’d Watch

Stranger Things but Danny DeVito is Eleven — LEFTIST THUG (@bitethecurb) November 12, 2017

I’d Also Watch This Show

MY 6YO SON: We're on Earth, where outer space can't find us. It wants to kill us, so we hide out here.

ME: [terrified] Eat your cereal, kiddo — Post-Culture Review (@PostCultRev) November 12, 2017

Here’s What Dwyane Wade is Watching

I’ve watched Stanger things 1&2, Love,Ozark,American Vandal,Friends From College all in 2weeks. Binging is the new lonely and i love I️t. ThisIsUs up next!!! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 14, 2017

Oh and Dear White people as well! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 14, 2017

Odds & Ends

How was your night? Better than Robert Mugabe’s, I’m guessing. ... Big news for all you Radiohead fans out there: They’re going on tour again next year. ... A bug with the iPhone’s YouTube app is causing the phone to overheat and drain its battery. ... The Bills benched Tyrod Taylor in favor of Nathan Peterman. ... It’s probably not a good thing that a 10-year-old can hack the new iPhone’s face ID.

Great to See Ric Flair Back

Ric Flair made his return to WWE TV last night to celebrate with his daughter, Charlotte. She wrote a really nice piece about it for The Players’ Tribune.

Five Years Ago Today

Sorry

My apologies to all the loyal Hot Clicks readers who had to wait a bit for this one. It’s anarchy here when Andy’s not around.

