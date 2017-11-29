Wednesday's Hot Clicks: Elizabeth Jade; LeBron James-Enes Kanter is the NBA's Best Rivalry

In Wednesday's Hot Clicks, we examine the budding rivalry between LeBron James and Enes Kanter.

By Andy Gray
November 29, 2017
Getty Images

The NBA's best new rivalry

Omar Little once said, "You come at the king, you best not miss." With that in mind, Enes Kanter hit a bullseye last night. LeBron James was ejected for the first time in his career last night during a game against the Heat. Shortly after, Kanter tweeted that the ref is the real king of New York. This was in reference to LeBron claiming he was the 'King of New York" in a recent Instagram post, which Kanter took great offense too (as did Jay-Z). The two nearly came to blows  earlier this month and I can't wait to see what happens next.

She meant well

This week's big internet controversy involves a Washington State student who tweeted that she'd donate $.25 for every favorite and $.50 for every retweet to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. The tweet went viral and the student doesn't have the (roughly) $215,000 to donate, which led to much criticism and then defense of the gesture. I think she meant well and helped bring awareness to St. Jude's, plus the $11,000 raised through GoFundMe wouldn't have happened without the tweet. 

One way to make $10,000

SI's Ben Baskin has a great profile of Josh Gordon in this week's magazine. I still can't believe Gordon was making $10,000 a week selling weed while at Baylor.

Elizabeth Jade: Lovely Lady of the Day
Courtesy of HypePRNow/hypeprnow.com
Courtesy of HypePRNow/hypeprnow.com
@elizabeth.jadexo_/Instagram
@elizabeth.jadexo_/Instagram
Courtesy of HypePRNow/hypeprnow.com
Courtesy of HypePRNow/hypeprnow.com
@elizabeth.jadexo_/Instagram
Courtesy of HypePRNow/hypeprnow.com
@elizabeth.jadexo_/Instagram
@elizabeth.jadexo_/Instagram
Courtesy of HypePRNow/hypeprnow.com
@elizabeth.jadexo_/Instagram
Courtesy of HypePRNow/hypeprnow.com
@elizabeth.jadexo_/Instagram
Courtesy of HypePRNow/hypeprnow.com
1 of 16

I woke up this morning and needed some extra motivation to get me through Hot Clicks. That's where Elizabeth Jade comes in. Follow her on Instagram. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery). 

Best guidance counselor ever

Eagles running back Corey Clement is the proud owner of a used BMW, thanks to a promise his guidance counselor made in the ninth grade. 

Trivia time

With Geno Smith set to start for the Giants this weekend, can you name the other quarterback who has thrown a pass for both the Giants and Jets?

Matt Lauer fired from NBC

The news just broke. I guess nothing is a surprise these days but I was not expecting this one. 

Larry Bird in 1977

My favorite random photo of the year

This made me laugh

Odds & Ends

Listen to Mike Francesa eviscerate Ben McAdoo for benching Eli Manning (though Peter King thinks it was the right move for the Giants) ... Shaquille O'Neal's son Shareef took a nasty fall during a game on Monday ... The amount of homes that subscribe to ESPN and FS1 reduced drastically in 2017 ... Canadian football fans make for bad thieves ... The new college football playoff rankings are out, and here's an in-depth look at the NFL playoff picture ... Matt Harvey appears to have a new lady in his life ... Good "where are they now" piece on the women of Friends ... Steven Spielberg's new movie looks really good ... 30 great cities to live in if you're under 30 ... This is what a fight looks like between a FSU football player and frat member.

One way to end a game

J.J. Watt takes first steps to recovery

Victoria's Secret model turns embarrassing fall into feel-good moment

Frank Kaminsky is good at many things

Get Me

Email Andy (andy_gray@simail.com) with any questions or visit him on Twitter. Previous editions of Hot Clicks can be found here.

 
 
 

More Extra Mustard

