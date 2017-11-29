Getty Images

The NBA's best new rivalry

She meant well

This week's big internet controversy involves a Washington State student who tweeted that she'd donate $.25 for every favorite and $.50 for every retweet to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. The tweet went viral and the student doesn't have the (roughly) $215,000 to donate, which led to much criticism and then defense of the gesture. I think she meant well and helped bring awareness to St. Jude's, plus the $11,000 raised through GoFundMe wouldn't have happened without the tweet.

One way to make $10,000

SI's Ben Baskin has a great profile of Josh Gordon in this week's magazine. I still can't believe Gordon was making $10,000 a week selling weed while at Baylor.

Elizabeth Jade: Lovely Lady of the Day Courtesy of HypePRNow/hypeprnow.com Courtesy of HypePRNow/hypeprnow.com @elizabeth.jadexo_/Instagram @elizabeth.jadexo_/Instagram Courtesy of HypePRNow/hypeprnow.com Courtesy of HypePRNow/hypeprnow.com @elizabeth.jadexo_/Instagram Courtesy of HypePRNow/hypeprnow.com @elizabeth.jadexo_/Instagram @elizabeth.jadexo_/Instagram Courtesy of HypePRNow/hypeprnow.com @elizabeth.jadexo_/Instagram Courtesy of HypePRNow/hypeprnow.com @elizabeth.jadexo_/Instagram Courtesy of HypePRNow/hypeprnow.com 1 of 16

I woke up this morning and needed some extra motivation to get me through Hot Clicks. That's where Elizabeth Jade comes in. Follow her on Instagram. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Best guidance counselor ever

Eagles running back Corey Clement is the proud owner of a used BMW, thanks to a promise his guidance counselor made in the ninth grade.

Trivia time

With Geno Smith set to start for the Giants this weekend, can you name the other quarterback who has thrown a pass for both the Giants and Jets?

Matt Lauer fired from NBC

The news just broke. I guess nothing is a surprise these days but I was not expecting this one.

Larry Bird in 1977

Today marks the 40-year anniversary of Larry Bird's first SI cover. And we found some long-lost outtakes: https://t.co/5abFiQnyjy pic.twitter.com/540RQ1f4nJ — SI Vault (@si_vault) November 28, 2017

My favorite random photo of the year

It’s been quite a year. We gathered some of the most odd and unusual photos of 2017. Click the link in our bio for more! (📸: Reuters) A post shared by New York Post (@nypost) on Nov 28, 2017 at 1:49pm PST

This made me laugh

Odds & Ends

Listen to Mike Francesa eviscerate Ben McAdoo for benching Eli Manning (though Peter King thinks it was the right move for the Giants) ... Shaquille O'Neal's son Shareef took a nasty fall during a game on Monday ... The amount of homes that subscribe to ESPN and FS1 reduced drastically in 2017 ... Canadian football fans make for bad thieves ... The new college football playoff rankings are out, and here's an in-depth look at the NFL playoff picture ... Matt Harvey appears to have a new lady in his life ... Good "where are they now" piece on the women of Friends ... Steven Spielberg's new movie looks really good ... 30 great cities to live in if you're under 30 ... This is what a fight looks like between a FSU football player and frat member.

One way to end a game

Umm... refs just gonna ignore this? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/5v93JiezQs — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 29, 2017

J.J. Watt takes first steps to recovery

JJ Watt took his first steps since his injury today pic.twitter.com/n3d79ezfMN — Andrew Joseph (@AndyJ0seph) November 28, 2017

Victoria's Secret model turns embarrassing fall into feel-good moment

Frank Kaminsky is good at many things

Get Me