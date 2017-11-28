Here’s a useless but fairly interesting fact: When Geno Smith starts for the Giants on Sunday, he will make NFL history as the only quarterback in the history of the Jets and Giants to start a game for both teams.

Plenty of players have made the crosstown switch to play for both New York clubs but never has a quarterback gotten the starting nod for each team. Two guys have thrown a pass for both teams, though.

One of them is Lee Grosscup, who was a first-round pick by the Giants out of Utah in 1959. He threw 47 passes in spot action in eight games over three season with the Giants. He then started four games in 1962 for the AFL’s New York Titans, who later became the Jets. In the season finale against the Houston Oilers he had one of the worst stat lines I’ve ever seen—four of 20 passing for 31 yards and one interception. In fairness to Grosscup, it was 18 degrees that day at the Polo Grounds. On the other hand, Houston’s George Blanda threw for 225 yards and three scores.

The other guy is a punter—Dave Jennings, who attempted a total of five passes in 14 seasons in the 1970’s and 80’s.

The point, I guess, is that Geno doesn’t have to do much to be the best passer ever to play for both teams.