Corey Clement's guidance counselor apparently promised him when he was in ninth grade that if he made the NFL, she'd give him her family's BMW, a car he frequently asked about. Clement went on to star at Wisconsin, and though he wasn't drafted, Clement has stuck with the Eagles and now joins LaGarrette Blount and Jay Ajayi to form Philly's three-pronged running back attack.

Per the Arizona Star's Zack Rosenblatt:

I won't be covering the Eagles and I'm not even in Philly yet, but just heard a cool story about Eagles RB Corey Clement. When he was at Glassboro HS (in NJ), his guidance counselor told him that if he ever made the NFL, she'd give him her BMW. So she did. (CC @EliotShorrParks) pic.twitter.com/cRjuqDyGaW — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) November 28, 2017

A few thoughts on this: first and foremost, that guidance counselor is cool as hell. You'd think the bet would be that Clement would use his NFL salary to buy her the car. Secondly, Clement technically wasn't "drafted" to the NFL, but we'll assume that playing significant time for the league's best team qualifies as a win on Clement's end.

As an undrafted rookie, Clement only received $25,000 in guaranteed money for the season. The rest of his paycheck is dependent upon him remaining on the active roster. So this gift will certainly be appreciated.