Thursday's Hot Clicks: Karen Friedmann; Hockey Fan Wins Car, Doesn't Seem Excited At All

In Thursday's Hot Clicks, we wonder why this Canucks fan wasn't more excited to win a car.

By Andy Gray
December 14, 2017

This guy is one cool customer

Merriam Webster defines "reaction" as "an action performed or a feeling experienced in response to a situation or event." If, hypothetically speaking, I was at a NHL game, converted a shot from mid-ice and won a new Toyota CHR, I'd be jumping around like a madman. This Canucks fan had a much more subdued reaction and I can't help but wonder what on earth he actually gets excited for. Even crazier, his shot may not have been the best goal of the night.

The Redskins are not becoming the Redhawks

I was surprised yesterday with the news that the Redskins were rebranding and becoming the Redhawks for the 2018 season. After all, the story was on SI.com (the most reliable website for sports information), ESPN, Bleacher Report and the Washington Post. Turns out it was all a big (photoshop-heavy) hoax.

Social media battle: Joel Embiid vs. Karl-Anthony Towns

Solid fight but I'm giving this victory to Joel Embiid.

Karen Friedmann: Lovely Lady of the Day
Felipe Bohorquez
Felipe Bohorquez
@karen_friedmann/Instagram
Felipe Bohorquez
Felipe Bohorquez
@karen_friedmann/Instagram
Felipe Bohorquez
Felipe Bohorquez
@karen_friedmann/Instagram
Felipe Bohorquez
@karen_friedmann/Instagram
Felipe Bohorquez
@karen_friedmann/Instagram
@karen_friedmann/Instagram
Felipe Bohorquez
@karen_friedmann/Instagram
1 of 17

Karen Friedmann is a Colombian model currently living in Miami. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery). 

The real Super Bowl winner

Forget the Patriots. John Goehrke, the guy who made the bet with Genie Bouchard, is the real winner. The two went on another date Tuesday, and she brought a bikini!

100 funniest Santa's lap photos of all-time

It's the most wonderful time of the year!

NFL salaries in 1977

Kyrie and the lobsters

Wait? That trade was not accepted?

Odds & Ends

Nick Saban played a key role in the Alabama election ... Good to see athletes like Drew Brees helping the community ... Marcus Mariota's mom was not happy with her son's behavior ... The 25 greatest sports documentaries of all time ... If you like Hot Clicks and are Latino, you should read this new feature ... Jeremy Kerley had a good reason for failing his PED test ... ESPN had a huge staff meeting about social media and how to address Twitter trolls ... The NFL Network is looking worse and worse each day ... The movie School Ties is 25 and EW has a complete oral history ... The 10 most Googled people of 2017 ... Artie Lange is not looking very good these days ... We've reached the point where celebs are outing themselves for sexual misconduct.

Today in feel-good videos

Welcome back!

Look out, Seinfeld

Lithuaninas react to LaMelo, LiAngelo Ball's impending arrival

Great moments in Star Wars bloopers

Email Andy (andy_gray@simail.com) with any questions or visit him on Twitter. Previous editions of Hot Clicks can be found here.

