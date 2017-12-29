Most memorable tweets of 2017

From Lane Kiffin's 'Kim Jung Il coaching the Vols' photoshop to Julia Louis-Dreyfus busting out the Elaine Dance after Northwestern made the NCAA tourney, these are the sports tweets we'll remember from 2017.

Just shut up, Bill Nye

Bill Nye needed some attention so he went on Complex News and went off on flat-earthers. Not that I disagree, but Nye is so condescending that I just want to punch him in the grill. Another reason I want to punch him in said grill: His anti-Patriots Deflategate theory that everyone poked holes in. Also, this is my first Hot Clicks Deflategate mention in 33 days, a new record!

My new favorite college basketball player

DePaul walk-on freshman Pantelis Xidias (and his rec specs) are must-see.

Ashley Graves came by the office for a SI Swimsuit casting and despite being a Seahawks fan, I really liked her. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Top 10 moments of NBA and MLB season

If you're like me and didn't watch much baseball this year, our Top 10 list is a good way to be sure you didn't miss anything. As for NBA, I did watch a ton and still loved this list, especially since most of it took place off the court (like the $495 Big Baller shoe debacle).

Jalen Rose has some explaining to do

The "only as faithful as your options" is a good point to make, but not when your girlfriend is hosting the show.

You know it's a bad haircut when the barber gets arrested

If you're in Madison, Wisconsin and need a haircut, be very, very careful.

The worst No. 1 pick in NBA history gets another chance

Free Meek

James Harden will be wearing “Free Meek Mill” shoes on Thursday against the Boston Celtics. pic.twitter.com/7XmnkpJZoP — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) December 27, 2017

Odds & Ends

Can't stop laughing at this video

Joakim Noah says he was getting paid to go to Bar Mitzvahs before Kyle O’Quinn became a popular guest. O’Quinn goes off (via @HOOPmag) pic.twitter.com/uGABNa0Cxi — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 28, 2017

Big CP3 and little CP3

What a putt

NAILED IT A post shared by SportsNation (@sportsnation) on Dec 28, 2017 at 9:32am PST

Grandpa packs a punch

😂😂 love my grandad. Ninety bloody eight!! pic.twitter.com/fGwilaoiOG — Paul (@ihearoursong) December 25, 2017

This is impressive

USC long snapper @JakeOlson61 is blind, but that doesn't stop him from CRUSHING IT at the driving range

(via @USC_Athletics) pic.twitter.com/MloFO9pulj — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 29, 2017

Best BBC news bloopers of 2017

Linus & Lucy