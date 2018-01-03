Isaiah Thomas dazzles in debut, destroys Twitter troll

Isaiah Thomas made his long-awaited return to the court last night, scoring 17 points in 19 minutes as the Cavs downed the Blazers. All in all, it was a great night for Thomas. He received a huge ovation from the Cleveland fans, his son was hilarious in the postgame interview and the Cavs snapped their three-game losing streak. Seems like a happy ending, only it came with some drama earlier in the day. Since Thomas won't be playing tonight against the Celtics as it's the second night of a back-to-back, he asked the Celtics not to play a video tribute for him. Seems like a fair request, except for the one Boston writer had a problem and told IT to "get over yourself." Thomas did not like this comment and quickly told that writer to shut the F up (but in different words).

This guy is really, really good at Tetris

Congrats to Jonas Neubauer, who became the first ever player to score 300,000 points in under two minutes (and he did it by accident). I've watched this twice and I can't believe how good he is.

25 greatest uniforms in NHL history

The votes have been tallied and it's a good day to be a Blackhawks fan.

Lovely Ladies of the Day

Our good pals Dessie Mitcheson and Kayla Fitzgerald are on the new season of The Amazing Race, which debuts tonight on CBS. You should really make an effort to watch and support them. I'm so excited, I'm breaking all the rules and declaring them both today's LLODs (click for full-size gallery).

Six teams that could be on Hard Knocks next season

Best case scenario: 49ers. Worst case scenario: Browns. Find out the other four teams who are eligible for next year's show.

Another reason to love Danny DeVito

As if Taxi, Twins and It's Always Sunny aren't enough reason to love Danny DeVito, this story about him dropping everything to hear John Carlos speak should clinch it.

When weddings go wrong

Thoughts and prayers to this groomsman, who is recovering from a broken nose, dislodged teeth and busted jaw after an unexpected fall at his buddy's wedding.

The shorts are everything

FIRST LOOK: 76ers G League team, @Sevens, wearing Spongebob uniforms for Nickelodeon Night tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Vs1xeipkvb — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 2, 2018

Aaron Moesch has jokes

Odds & Ends

An Irish soccer player received a winning lottery ticket for Christmas ... DirecTV did not have a good Rose Bowl ... Grateful Bills fans continue to raise money for Andy Dalton's charity ... Mike Tyson is getting into the pot business ... ESPN is trying to lure Alex Rodriguez away from Fox Sports ... The Oklahoma band really needs to learn another song ... 50-year-old Todd Haley injured his hip after someone pushed him at a bar ... The Blake Griffin-Kendall Jenner relationship is still going strong ... Rich Rodriguez is out at Arizona and the reasons are confusing ... The Dodgers hired Mark Prior to be their bullpen coach ... If you want to feel old, count the number of bands you've heard of that are playing Coachella this year ... This mom gave birth to twins, one was born in 2017 and the other in 2018.

This was a strange play

Crazy play. Manu threw the ball in on accident, but the refs didn’t count the basket at first... Michael Beasley kept playing. 😂 pic.twitter.com/G3m3OGSU1G — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) January 3, 2018

Humble Pop

Gregg Popovich on passing George Karl for 5th on the NBA's all-time coaching wins list: "I don't remember scoring any points or getting any rebounds" pic.twitter.com/STfNcYHI5g — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) January 3, 2018

Jeopardy can be cruel

Tell me why are we so blind to see



That the ones we hurt are you and me....



...and Nick.pic.twitter.com/oUyOGYTq8r — Luis Miguel Echegaray (@lmechegaray) January 2, 2018

Don't Dream It's Over

