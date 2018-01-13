R.I.P. to a legend

Keith Jackson passed away on Friday night at 89 years old. Here are some of the legendary announcer’s best calls and let’s dive into the SI Vault for William Taaffee’s story on Jackson in the Feb. 9, 1987, issue of Sports Illustrated. Here’s how the sports world reacted to Jackson’s death.

"Haitians appreciate what they do have"

Pierre Garçon and other Haitian-American NFL players reacted to President Trump’s comments on Haiti.

Tate doesn’t want to run the triple option

Navy’s Ken Niumatalolo was reportedly offered the Arizona job, which prompted Wildcats’ quarterback Khalil Tate to voice his displeasure on Twitter.

McDaniels to Indy?

Albert Breer has updates on the NFL coaching carousel, including finalists for the Colts and notes on the Cardinals and Giants.

This is so weird

Can UCLA end a bizarre tourney drought for teams ranked 21st in the preseason AP top 25?

Support for Andrew Jones

Texas started a fundraiser for guard Andrew Jones, who recently began treatment for leukemia https://t.co/krVUJXTcz9 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 13, 2018

Loving these

I don’t know how to react to this

Hooters focusing on delivery for those who love the wings, but are too embarrassed to actually go there https://t.co/OAjhnCxREk pic.twitter.com/qfqR6o6lqA — The Comeback (@thecomeback) January 13, 2018

Countdown to February

Odds and Ends

This Jaguars’ fan is really, really confident ... Landon Donovan is officially coming out of retirement ... The Joe Paterno HBO biopic (starring Al Pacino) will premiere his spring … Want an Olympic gold medal? Wayman Tisdale’s 1984 medal is for sale ... Oddsmakers give estimated line for a Bama-UCF game ... Updated NBA Mock Draft ... The Clippers and Wolves reportedly discussed a blockbuster trade for Blake Griffin ... The 10 richest people of all time.

Pass the blame

LeBron got put in a spin cycle so naturally it was Kevin Love’s fault pic.twitter.com/zPQ1pb6b3V — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 13, 2018

What if you step in poop?

Ever try hiking in your bare feet? pic.twitter.com/Icfx2Abt22 — Mashable (@mashable) January 13, 2018

Keith Jackson & Miller Lite

