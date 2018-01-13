Legendary College Football Announcer Keith Jackson Dies

Legendary college football announcer Keith Jackson has died.

By Charlotte Carroll
January 13, 2018

Legendary college football announcer Keith Jackson died Friday night, reports Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times

He was 89 years old.  

Jackson was considered by many to be "the voice" of college football, broadcasting the sport for 50-plus years. His iconic "Whoa Nellie" catchphrase was a regular part of Saturdays for years. 

While he's most known for his college football coverage, he covered the NFL, MLB the NBA, boxing, auto racing, golf and the Olympics. He also covered the 1964 Republican National Convention with legend Walter Cronkite. 

He attended the 2017 Rose Bowl game, which was his first college football game since retiring from broadcasting in 2006. The last game he called of career was the famous BCS title game on Jan. 4, 2006, when Texas beat USC.

The broadcast level inside the Rose Bowl stadium was named the Keith Jackson Broadcast Center in his honor in 2015. 

He is credited with nicknaming the Rose Bowl, "The Granddaddy of Them All" and Michigan Stadium as the "Big House."

Read a story about him from Sports Illustrated's Vault here

 

