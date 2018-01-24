Wednesday's Hot Clicks: Gisele May Be The Biggest Obstacle in the Patriots Dynasty

In Wednesday's Hot Clicks, we look at Gisele's efforts to get Tom Brady to retire.

By Andy Gray
January 24, 2018
The biggest threat to New England's dynasty: Gisele

​Tom Brady is on the cover of this week's Sports Illustrated and there's a fun anecdote about Gisele trying to get her husband to retire. She's persistent, if nothing else. In other Super Bowl news, the Patriots are superstitious about uniforms, Danny DeVito is in a weird commercial and the NFL rejected a "please stand" ad from a veterans group.

The Cavs don't appear to like Kevin Love anymore

First it was Isaiah Thomas, who has played less than 15 games with the Cavs, calling out Kevin Love for faking an injury. Then Love falls to the floor and nobody helps him up. What's next? A passive-aggressive Instagram post from LeBron? It's happened before.

Vikings fans have plans for revenge

Warning to Eagles fans in Minnesota for the Super Bowl: Avoid Uber.

Cheerleader of the Week: Savannah (Nevada)
1 of 41

Not sure if you're attending any Nevada basketball games this year, but if so be sure to check out our new friend Savannah (click for full-size gallery). 

Super Bowl 52 prop bets

In 2002, I won $100 because the National Anthem went over the 90-second mark, and I will love Mariah Carey forever because of it. This year, my favorite prop bet is "how many times will Al Michaels and Chris Collinsworth say 'dynasty,'" and I'm taking the over of 2.5. Check out all the Super Bowl 52 prop bets.

Just move on

I don't want to say this Missouri college student emailing every "Claudia" on campus in pursuit of a girl he met on Tinder (but swiped the wrong way) is pathetic but might be time to move onto the next girl.

Evolution of Dubai

NBA's new best uniforms

This is what a Hall of Fame ballot looks like

Odds & Ends

Greg Oden's 30th birthday party looked like fun ... The Enzo Amore story is getting interesting. He denies the rape charges while she claims otherwise ... The biggest snubs and surprises of the 2018 Oscar nominations .... Jake Tapper is not a Patriots fan ...  From the "this is no surprise" department, Super Bowl ads are very expensive ... Blake Wheeler's two children were really excited about his shootout goal ... Ten steamy scenes actors regret doing ... Here are 10 cars you and I can likely never afford ... The best places to travel in February ... More proof that whiskey helps you live longer.

LeBron hits 30,000

Who's excited for the Puppy Bowl?

Asher > A-Rod

Apples and Oranges

Email Andy (andy_gray@simail.com) with any questions or visit him on Twitter. Previous editions of Hot Clicks can be found here.

