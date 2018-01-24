Getty Images

The biggest threat to New England's dynasty: Gisele

​Tom Brady is on the cover of this week's Sports Illustrated and there's a fun anecdote about Gisele trying to get her husband to retire. She's persistent, if nothing else. In other Super Bowl news, the Patriots are superstitious about uniforms, Danny DeVito is in a weird commercial and the NFL rejected a "please stand" ad from a veterans group.

The Cavs don't appear to like Kevin Love anymore

First it was Isaiah Thomas, who has played less than 15 games with the Cavs, calling out Kevin Love for faking an injury. Then Love falls to the floor and nobody helps him up. What's next? A passive-aggressive Instagram post from LeBron? It's happened before.

Vikings fans have plans for revenge

Warning to Eagles fans in Minnesota for the Super Bowl: Avoid Uber.

Super Bowl 52 prop bets

In 2002, I won $100 because the National Anthem went over the 90-second mark, and I will love Mariah Carey forever because of it. This year, my favorite prop bet is "how many times will Al Michaels and Chris Collinsworth say 'dynasty,'" and I'm taking the over of 2.5. Check out all the Super Bowl 52 prop bets.

Just move on

I don't want to say this Missouri college student emailing every "Claudia" on campus in pursuit of a girl he met on Tinder (but swiped the wrong way) is pathetic but might be time to move onto the next girl.

Evolution of Dubai

Past 🆚 Present



The difference of 18 years in Dubai. #ODDC18 pic.twitter.com/x8pHbArYBd — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) January 23, 2018

NBA's new best uniforms

The new Miami Vice jerseys are 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/mSspcIUiQF — Ben Martins (@Ben_ihana) January 23, 2018

This is what a Hall of Fame ballot looks like

My Baseball Hall of Fame ballot. Official results to be announced Wednesday night. pic.twitter.com/sA6AYEFkCx — David Wilhelm (@DavidMWilhelm) January 23, 2018

LeBron hits 30,000

#LeBronJames hits the jump shot to become the first player in @NBAHistory to reach 30,000 points, 7,000 assists, and 7,000 rebounds!#ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/MNKMTyo4sl — NBA (@NBA) January 24, 2018

Who's excited for the Puppy Bowl?

Asher > A-Rod

Apples and Oranges

