Draymond Green goes below the belt on Brian Windhorst

Poor Brian Windhorst. The ESPN analyst was making a point about player-referee relationships on NBA Countdown and mentioned that Draymond Green thinks every referee should be fired. Green made the statement a couple weeks ago during an interview with The Athletic. This NBA Countdown mention fired up Green, who then took a shot at Windhorst's physical appearance. Maybe ESPN should leave the Draymond criticism to Israel Gutierrez.

Watch MLB legends get their Hall of Fame call

Wednesday was a great day for Chipper Jones, Vladimir Guerrero, Jim Thome and Trevor Hoffman, who were all elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame. Rumor has it that Chipper was so overwhelmed, he had to lie down on the world's ugliest couch. Watch footage of all five of them getting the good news.

Kansas basketball's biggest fan

University police were called to the men's basketball dorm because a man kept showing up at to give a resident “free-throw advice."

Elle Johnson has been featured in Hot Clicks several times, and she's finally hitting the big time. Paul Heyman just posted a photo shoot with Elle and even gave me a shout out. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

The best food available at this year's Super Bowl

The Mac and cheese with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, Cool Ranch Doritos is intriguing. It's either good or incredibly disgusting and I'm not sure which.

My least favorite sports story right now

Will LeBron James choose Kevin Love for his all-star team. WHO CARES?

Wish this would happen to me

A man won $10,000 on a scratch ticket. When he went to collect his prize, he discovered he actually won $1 million.

Random fact I did not know

FYI “Bill” Parcells has been living a lie since he was in high school. His name is Duane Charles Parcells. He was mistaken for another kid named Bill and he liked the name so he kept it. #fakewilliam #teambelichick Can’t wait for the @30for30 #thetwobills — Domonique Foxworth (@Foxworth24) January 25, 2018

They always seemed older

Was talking with friend about how impossibly old the Traveling Wilburys seemed when they released their music in 1988. I've listed their ages at the time. For some perspective, three of them are no longer alive. Enjoy yourself, it's later than you think. pic.twitter.com/eoPTmgwz1K — Neal Brennan (@nealbrennan) January 24, 2018

Grandma has no patience

My grandma ain’t give nobody time to wake up good and brush they teeth this morning pic.twitter.com/28ld3tZPhV — Dae (@dae_gore) January 23, 2018

Malcolm Jenkins fires up the Eagles

This is crazy

Price is Right contestant gets really excited

Feel-good story of the day

Handle With Care

