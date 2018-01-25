Thursday's Hot Clicks: Elle Johnson; Draymond Green Does Not Like Brian Windhorst At All

In Thursday's Hot Clicks, Draymond Green gets mean and insults Brian Windhorst's physical appearance.

By Andy Gray
January 25, 2018
Draymond Green goes below the belt on Brian Windhorst

Poor Brian Windhorst. The ESPN analyst was making a point about player-referee relationships on NBA Countdown and mentioned that Draymond Green thinks every referee should be fired. Green made the statement a couple weeks ago during an interview with The Athletic. This NBA Countdown mention fired up Green, who then took a shot at Windhorst's physical appearance. Maybe ESPN should leave the Draymond criticism to Israel Gutierrez.

Watch MLB legends get their Hall of Fame call

Wednesday was a great day for Chipper Jones, Vladimir Guerrero, Jim Thome and Trevor Hoffman, who were all elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame. Rumor has it that Chipper was so overwhelmed, he had to lie down on the world's ugliest couch. Watch footage of all five of them getting the good news. 

Kansas basketball's biggest fan

University police were called to the men's basketball dorm because a man kept showing up at to give a resident “free-throw advice."

Lovely Lady of the Day

Elle Johnson: Lovely Lady of the Day
1 of 35

Elle Johnson has been featured in Hot Clicks several times, and she's finally hitting the big time. Paul Heyman just posted a photo shoot with Elle and even gave me a shout out. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

The best food available at this year's Super Bowl

The Mac and cheese with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, Cool Ranch Doritos is intriguing. It's either good or incredibly disgusting and I'm not sure which.

My least favorite sports story right now 

Will LeBron James choose Kevin Love for his all-star team. WHO CARES?

Wish this would happen to me

A man won $10,000 on a scratch ticket. When he went to collect his prize, he discovered he actually won $1 million.

Random fact I did not know

They always seemed older

Grandma has no patience

Odds & Ends

It's refreshing to see Bob Costas be so candid about his decision not to work the Super Bowl ... Someone put a lot of money on the Eagles in the Super Bowl ... Enjoyed this story about how Jimmy Fallon screwed up the plans for Monday Night Raw ... Meet ​Julian Molina, the 19-year-old BMX rider with one leg ...​ These Eagles "underdog" t-shirts are all the rage in Philly. Buy yours today ... Marcus Smart's mysterious hand injury seems all kinds of shady ... How every Super Bowl starter was rated as a high school recruit ... Tiger Woods prop bets are always a good time ... Markieff Morris really hates J.J. Barea ... The 50 most-definitive family television shows of all time ... The field from Field of Dreams has been vandalized ... Full list of 2018 Oscar nominations ... I respect 50-year-old Pam Anderson dating a 32-year-old French guy. Good for her.

Malcolm Jenkins fires up the Eagles

This is crazy

Need a wiffle ball pitcher? Call up @sirdidig18 👀💨

A post shared by Sports Illustrated (@sportsillustrated) on

Price is Right contestant gets really excited

Contestant nearly knocks Drew off stage! THAT WAS CLOSE! #PriceIsRight @drewfromtv

A post shared by The Price Is Right (@therealpriceisright) on

Feel-good story of the day

Handle With Care

Email Andy (andy_gray@simail.com) with any questions or visit him on Twitter. Previous editions of Hot Clicks can be found here.

