Monday's Hot Clicks: Ronda Rousey Debuts in WWE and More Takeaways From Royal Rumble

In Monday's Hot Clicks, we look at Ronda Rousey's debut in the Royal Rumble.

By Andy Gray
January 29, 2018
Courtesy of WWE

50 parting thoughts from the Royal Rumble

The WWE held its annual Royal Rumble last night and it was tremendous. Ronda Rousey (wearing her best Roddy Piper outfit) made an appearance during the closing moments to set up a potential WrestleMania match where she'd team with The Rock against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. Justin Barrasso has 50 thoughts about the event.

NHL All-Star Game roundup

Vancouver rookie Brock Boeser took home MVP honors as the Pacific Division beat the Atlantic 5-2 in the championship game during the NHL All-Star Game. Also of note: Kid Rock performed and it did not go over well (same with the National Anthem singer), Jack Eichel and Auston Matthews are quickly becoming best friends and everyone hates Brad Marchand.

New feud alert

Russell Westbrook is not amused by Joel Embiid's antics.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Taylor Ray: Lovely Lady of the Day
Ryan Dwyer Photo
Ryan Dwyer Photo
Ryan Dwyer Photo
Ryan Dwyer Photo
Ryan Dwyer Photo
Ryan Dwyer Photo
Ryan Dwyer Photo
Ryan Dwyer Photo
Ryan Dwyer Photo
Ryan Dwyer Photo
Ryan Dwyer Photo
Ryan Dwyer Photo
Ryan Dwyer Photo
Ryan Dwyer Photo
1 of 13

Taylor Ray is here to make your Monday a little less awful. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery). 

Callie's prom sounds fun

Callie Quinn, a high schooler from Staten Island, didn't have a prom date. This is a fairly common problem at any school, but Callie was different. She contacted the Mets.

Professional darts just got less sexy

The decision to scrap "walk-on girls" is long overdue (but they'll be missed).

The 18 best Trader Joe's products

I am eating the peanut butter pretzels as I type this.

Hot Clicks Giveaway

Fun Fact: 54% of Americans say pizza is their go-to meal when watching sports (according to a nationwide poll conducted by Harris Poll on behalf of California Pizza Kitchen, at least). With that in mind, our pals at CPK have three $25 gift cards to give away for Sunday's game. I'll send one to the 100th, 200th and 300th person to email me (andy_gray@simail.com) their prediction of what zany thing or person will steal the spotlight at Media Day this year. Please make the subject line "California Pizza Kitchen."

Selfie from the Australian Open champ

Now this is art!

Odds & Ends

More evidence Rams coach Sean McVay is living a better life than we are ... WWE fans chanted "F Tom Brady" during Saturday's event in Philly ... Brett Favre was sued for $16 million over a failed social media network ... Tiger Woods does appreciate when you scream as he's putting ... Drew Brees' kids couldn't stop fighting and it was amazing ... Grayson Allen is in peak annoying form ... Enjoyed this ranking of top 10 Pearl Jam concerts ... Still getting used to the idea of Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes as a couple ... Everything you need to know about last night's Grammy Awards.

Ronda Rousey's stepsons are as surprised as you were

NHL's hardest shot

Wrestling ... not always fake

Skills

Two unintentional but funny moments from the weekend

Beatles final performance turns 49

BEATLES ROOFTOP 1969 from mark wins on Vimeo.

Email Andy (andy_gray@simail.com) with any questions or visit him on Twitter. Previous editions of Hot Clicks can be found here.

More Extra Mustard

