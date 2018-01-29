In Monday's Hot Clicks, we look at Ronda Rousey's debut in the Royal Rumble.
50 parting thoughts from the Royal Rumble
The WWE held its annual Royal Rumble last night and it was tremendous. Ronda Rousey (wearing her best Roddy Piper outfit) made an appearance during the closing moments to set up a potential WrestleMania match where she'd team with The Rock against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. Justin Barrasso has 50 thoughts about the event.
NHL All-Star Game roundup
Vancouver rookie Brock Boeser took home MVP honors as the Pacific Division beat the Atlantic 5-2 in the championship game during the NHL All-Star Game. Also of note: Kid Rock performed and it did not go over well (same with the National Anthem singer), Jack Eichel and Auston Matthews are quickly becoming best friends and everyone hates Brad Marchand.
New feud alert
Russell Westbrook is not amused by Joel Embiid's antics.
Callie's prom sounds fun
Callie Quinn, a high schooler from Staten Island, didn't have a prom date. This is a fairly common problem at any school, but Callie was different. She contacted the Mets.
Professional darts just got less sexy
The decision to scrap "walk-on girls" is long overdue (but they'll be missed).
The 18 best Trader Joe's products
I am eating the peanut butter pretzels as I type this.
Selfie from the Australian Open champ
🏆20. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WqUiSo3fd5— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) January 28, 2018
Now this is art!
Russian manicurist's intricate design featuring a tiny spinning POLE DANCER goes viral https://t.co/YUCeabhe1V— Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) January 28, 2018
Odds & Ends
Brett Favre was sued for $16 million over a failed social media network ... Tiger Woods does appreciate when you scream as he's putting ... Drew Brees' kids couldn't stop fighting and it was amazing ... Grayson Allen is in peak annoying form ... Enjoyed this ranking of top 10 Pearl Jam concerts ... Still getting used to the idea of Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes as a couple ... Everything you need to know about last night's Grammy Awards.
Ronda Rousey's stepsons are as surprised as you were
The reaction of Ronda Rousey's stepsons watching her surprise WWE debut is everything— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 29, 2018
(via @RondaRousey) pic.twitter.com/SoAMhIiA71
NHL's hardest shot
101.3! #NHLAllStar #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/wtv6GEpJUv— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 28, 2018
Wrestling ... not always fake
Get these ha— oops, nevermind— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) January 29, 2018
pic.twitter.com/JAksYuHKte
Skills
67-year-old woman surprises crowd on beach with her crazy skills (📷 by @Baileykontor) pic.twitter.com/qfTtEkImTl— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 28, 2018
Two unintentional but funny moments from the weekend
Whoops. pic.twitter.com/a8WnvETuFC— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 28, 2018
Why'd Kyrie do Steph like that 😂 pic.twitter.com/xOMDhBHGj2— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 28, 2018
Beatles final performance turns 49
BEATLES ROOFTOP 1969 from mark wins on Vimeo.
