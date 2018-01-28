Ronda Rousey Makes WWE Debut After Women's Royal Rumble, Signs Full-Time Contract

That's certainly one way to make an entrance.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 28, 2018

Ronda Rousey made her WWE debut Sunday when she appeared as a surprise guest after this year's Royal Rumble.

This was the first ever women's division Royal Rumble and Rousey appeared after Asuka won the match.

After the match, Rousey came out wearing a leather jacket with a "Hot Rod" t-shirt in the same font as Roddy Piper's. His son gave her the jacket beforehand, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

Rousey's move to WWE has long been speculated, and in December, it was reported that she was finalizing a deal to make the move official. ESPN's Shelburne reports that she has signed a full-time contract with WWE.

The former UFC champion could follow up her appearance at the Royal Rumble by showing up at either Monday Night Raw or SmackDown Live this week. She pointed at the sign that said "WrestleMania." She did not speak on the mic.

Rousey has not fought since getting knocked out by Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 in December 2016. Rousey suffered losses in her last two fights. Before losing to Nunes, she was also knocked out by Holly Holm at UFC 193 in November 2015. It was the first loss of Rousey's career. Rousey took a break from the Octagon in early 2016 to focus on her entertainment career in films and commercials.

You May Like

More wrestling

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters