Kevin Hart may be famous.

But that celebrity all-access has a limit and that limit is the Super Bowl winning podium.

The Philadelphia native tried to make it up the podium after the Eagles won Super Bowl LII 41–33.

Security wouldn't let Kevin Hart on stage postgame pic.twitter.com/eedy5AjHtr — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 5, 2018

Not only did he get denied from the podium, he also dropped the classic F-bomb on NFL Network after declaring that he wasn't drunk.

until the end I was like, Kevin Hart is hammered but he's a pro, the perfect guy to be on live TV in this moment pic.twitter.com/EALkoEyY7H — DL (@davelozo) February 5, 2018

Keep living your best life.