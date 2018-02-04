Watch: Kevin Hart Tries to Get on Super Bowl Podium, Drops F-Bomb on NFL Network

Nope, can't go there Kevin Hart. 

By Charlotte Carroll
February 04, 2018

Kevin Hart may be famous. 

But that celebrity all-access has a limit and that limit is the Super Bowl winning podium. 

The Philadelphia native tried to make it up the podium after the Eagles won Super Bowl LII 41–33. 

Not only did he get denied from the podium, he also dropped the classic F-bomb on NFL Network after declaring that he wasn't drunk.  

Keep living your best life. 

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters