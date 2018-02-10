Olympic Mustaches

Who has a better mustache: American curler Matt Hamilton or Norwegian ski jumper Robert Johansson? And where do they sit among the most memorable mustaches in sports history?

Olympics Roundup

The Opening Ceremony drone light show was cancelled during the live event but it was on the tape delay. And holy smokes was it cool. Here’s your full schedule with exact times and events live medal tracker and the SI Olympics Twitter account.

Worst ejection ever?

This is not a hyperbole. Louisiana Tech guard Jacobi Boykins was the victim of one the worst ejections in basketball history.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Lais Ribeiro: 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Casting Call 1 of 22 Advertisement

Your mid-February Weekend LLOD is Lais Ribeiro (Click here for full-sized gallery)

The Jets have needs

Ranking the NFL’s most needy teams entering the draft season.

Bumper Pool and Master Teague

Athlon put together the 2018 Recruiting All-Name Team, which includes your new favorite football player: Bumper Pool.

Becky Hammon to college hoops?

Once Larry Eustachy is fired, and he will be, here is an early list of candidates.https://t.co/wn4Semuh4C — Jeremy Mauss (@JeremyMauss) February 10, 2018

Esti Ginzburg

Spend some quality time today with total knockout, Esti Ginzburg! https://t.co/tBFvzYeIsC pic.twitter.com/FSrcPV0ztj — SI Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) February 10, 2018

What percent of the stadium will be empty?

Marlins have posted tickets on web site;on sale on minutes Team says 60 percent are same or reduced. 40 percent have gone up in price. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) February 10, 2018

All-White Leafs

Just unveiled! The Toronto Maple #Leafs are "Ready, Aye, Ready" for the 2018 #StadiumSeries - check out their all-white, all-Navy uniforms for the game #TMLTalk #NHL



Our post with a ton of pics and details --> https://t.co/qPbzCcKx9T pic.twitter.com/rUnJrO6PP0 — Chris Creamer (@sportslogosnet) February 10, 2018

Odds and Ends

Eagles’ fan gets a tattoo in honor of Jason Kelce’s parade speech ... Oldest and youngest NBA teams after the trade deadline ... ICYMI: California bill was introduced to ban tackle football before high school … Fearless predictions for the 2018 NFL season ... Tom Brady’s documentary is on pause since the Patriots lost the Super Bowl ... 35 best Valentine's Day gifts you can buy on Amazon.

Maybe he’ss trying to save trees

Journalism isn’t dead. I found a squirrel dragging a newspaper up a tree. pic.twitter.com/vGOOKd0B4D — Andrew Peng (@TheAPJournalist) February 9, 2018

They have like 5 sections of cheerleaders

Here’s a look at one of the cheers being led by North Korean Cheerleaders at the hockey match. #Olympics2018 pic.twitter.com/a6qAwoRim6 — Gadi Schwartz (@GadiNBC) February 10, 2018

Happy 63rd to The Shark

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping him on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.