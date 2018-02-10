Weekend Hot Clicks: Let's Rank Some Olympic Mustaches; Lais Ribeiro

In this weekend edition of Hot Clicks we rank the greatest Olympic and sports mustaches, bring you a contender for one of the worst ejections in basketball history plus we welcome Lais Ribeiro.  

By Andrew Doughty
February 10, 2018

Olympic Mustaches

Who has a better mustache: American curler Matt Hamilton or Norwegian ski jumper Robert Johansson? And where do they sit among the most memorable mustaches in sports history?

Olympics Roundup

The Opening Ceremony drone light show was cancelled during the live event but it was on the tape delay. And holy smokes was it cool. Here’s your full schedule with exact times and events live medal tracker and the SI Olympics Twitter account.

Worst ejection ever?

This is not a hyperbole. Louisiana Tech guard Jacobi Boykins was the victim of one the worst ejections in basketball history.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Lais Ribeiro: 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Casting Call
Your mid-February Weekend LLOD is Lais Ribeiro (Click here for full-sized gallery)

The Jets have needs

Ranking the NFL’s most needy teams entering the draft season.

Bumper Pool and Master Teague

Athlon put together the 2018 Recruiting All-Name Team, which includes your new favorite football player: Bumper Pool.

Becky Hammon to college hoops?

Esti Ginzburg

What percent of the stadium will be empty?

All-White Leafs

Odds and Ends

Eagles’ fan gets a tattoo in honor of Jason Kelce’s parade speech ... Oldest and youngest NBA teams after the trade deadline ... ICYMI: California bill was introduced to ban tackle football before high school … Fearless predictions for the 2018 NFL season ... Tom Brady’s documentary is on pause since the Patriots lost the Super Bowl ... 35 best Valentine's Day gifts you can buy on Amazon.

Maybe he’ss trying to save trees

They have like 5 sections of cheerleaders

Happy 63rd to The Shark

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping him on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

