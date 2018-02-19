Traina Thoughts: Roseanne Gets The Last Word On Fergie's Awful Anthem

One authority on bad national anthems has harsh words for Fergie.

By Jimmy Traina
February 19, 2018

1. The nation is still trying to figure out what the hell Fergie was doing last night when she performed the national anthem at the NBA All-Star Game. Of course, Twitter had a field day mocking the singer. This also included everyone making the same Colin Kaepernick joke over and over and over.

A couple of the Kaepernick tweets did stand out, though. It's always good when you can reference Randy Watson.

And this was creative.

In the non-Kaepernick category, though, two tweets really stood out. A visual is always powerful, so this was perfect.

But the No. 1 tweet regarding Fergie's anthem butchering came from a well-known butcher.

2. The only thing more tragic than Fergie's rendition of the anthem last night was Joel Embiid's decision to behave himself.

However, Embiid did provide us with this outstanding moment when he broke down the NBA's GOAT with Al Horford.

Who’s the 🐐? A mic’d up Joel Embiid discusses with Al Horford (via @nba)

A post shared by Sports Illustrated (@sportsillustrated) on

3. What a week for Genie Bouchard. First, she was in the latest SI Swimsuit issue and then this.

4. Tim Tebow is in Mets camp and the New York tabloids are in heaven.

5. Before last night's game against he Stars, Sharks head coach Peter DeBoer was asked about his teaming losing to Dallas, 6–0, on Dec. 31. He skipped the usual coach speak and dropped some honesty.

DeBoer's stragey paid off. The Sharks beat the Stars on Sunday, 5–2.

6. A lot of Fox News fans took issue with Chris Long brilliantly pointing out the network's hypocrisy on Friday. Of course, most of those people didn't address Long's point and instead just said he's an "entitled athlete" who should "stick to sports." So I'd like to point out that Chris (who donated his entire 2017 base salary to educational charities) is currently in Tanzania with other football players, including Rams linebacker Connor Barwin, Stephen Jackson and Vince Young, to climb Mount Kilimanjaro—all in an effort to raise money for wells in drought-stricken African cities. Clearly a very entitled dude.

7. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: On this Presidents Day, we pay tribute to one of the greats of all time.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here. And check out Jimmy Traina's weekly podcast, "Off The Board."

Subscribe: iTunes | SoundCloud | Stitcher

IN CLOSING: Am I really supposed to believe J.J. Redick decided to intentionally use a slur against Chinese people in a video in which he was wishing people a Happy Chinese New Year? I yearn for the days of context and common sense, but they're probably gone forever as long as social media is around.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now