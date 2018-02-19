1. The nation is still trying to figure out what the hell Fergie was doing last night when she performed the national anthem at the NBA All-Star Game. Of course, Twitter had a field day mocking the singer. This also included everyone making the same Colin Kaepernick joke over and over and over.

A couple of the Kaepernick tweets did stand out, though. It's always good when you can reference Randy Watson.

Y’all wanna get mad at Kaepernick but don’t say nothing when Fergie sings the anthem like Randy Watson 😂 #SexualChocolate https://t.co/OIKICx5iyg — MEAUX-Z (@_MOZIE_) February 19, 2018

And this was creative.

“And then Fergie tried to hit that high note, Kaepernick stood up like wtf”pic.twitter.com/5DqzuWUdig — Marquis L. Munson (@MarquisMunson) February 19, 2018

In the non-Kaepernick category, though, two tweets really stood out. A visual is always powerful, so this was perfect.

But the No. 1 tweet regarding Fergie's anthem butchering came from a well-known butcher.

Who saw Fergie's national anthem performance at the NBA All Star Game? I think mine was better lowkey — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) February 19, 2018

2. The only thing more tragic than Fergie's rendition of the anthem last night was Joel Embiid's decision to behave himself.

First All Star game and it was an amazing experience!! Learned a lot and decided not to troll tonight #TheProcess pic.twitter.com/JT03oqGjNc — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) February 19, 2018

However, Embiid did provide us with this outstanding moment when he broke down the NBA's GOAT with Al Horford.

3. What a week for Genie Bouchard. First, she was in the latest SI Swimsuit issue and then this.

Ok so just got out of my Uber and walked past the car behind me and the driver goes, you dropped something. I look at the ground and don’t see anything so I go, what did I drop? He goes, my heart. Lmaooo this really happened — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) February 19, 2018

4. Tim Tebow is in Mets camp and the New York tabloids are in heaven.

This is what happens in NY when the Knicks are terrible and nothing else is going on. pic.twitter.com/jHFLPxlTK5 — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) February 19, 2018

5. Before last night's game against he Stars, Sharks head coach Peter DeBoer was asked about his teaming losing to Dallas, 6–0, on Dec. 31. He skipped the usual coach speak and dropped some honesty.

​

Some pregame gold from DeBoer, when asked about last Sharks-Dallas game on Dec. 31, a 6-0 loss: “I don’t even remember the last Dallas game. I know I went out New Year’s Eve that night after, drank heavily, and forgot about it. I’d appreciate it if you did the same.” — Kevin Kurz (@KKurzNHL) February 18, 2018

DeBoer's stragey paid off. The Sharks beat the Stars on Sunday, 5–2.

6. A lot of Fox News fans took issue with Chris Long brilliantly pointing out the network's hypocrisy on Friday. Of course, most of those people didn't address Long's point and instead just said he's an "entitled athlete" who should "stick to sports." So I'd like to point out that Chris (who donated his entire 2017 base salary to educational charities) is currently in Tanzania with other football players, including Rams linebacker Connor Barwin, Stephen Jackson and Vince Young, to climb Mount Kilimanjaro—all in an effort to raise money for wells in drought-stricken African cities. Clearly a very entitled dude.

Visiting a wellsite outside a school in Tanzania. Installed by @WaterboysORG ! We have a great group of athletes and combat veterans getting ready to climb Kili! Cool to show them the results of our work. pic.twitter.com/4iHjO10Y7n — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 18, 2018

7. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: On this Presidents Day, we pay tribute to one of the greats of all time.

IN CLOSING: Am I really supposed to believe J.J. Redick decided to intentionally use a slur against Chinese people in a video in which he was wishing people a Happy Chinese New Year? I yearn for the days of context and common sense, but they're probably gone forever as long as social media is around.