Courtesy of WWE

The Ronda Rousey era has begun in WWE

In 2015, Ronda Rousey was just another SI Swimsuit model trying to figure out her next career move. Okay that's not entirely true. She was also UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion and widely regarded as the toughest woman on the planet. After two losses, she stepped away from MMA and focused on professional wrestling. Rousey officially signed her WWE contract last night and followed it up by throwing Triple H threw a table. It was tremendous. SI's Justin Barrasso has 25 takeaways from last night's Elimination Chamber pay per view.

Olympics Round-Up

The 2018 Olympics are over. Bummer, I guess. Here's some items you may have missed: A look at every medal won by Team USA and final overall medal count ... The best and weirdest moment from every sport ... Ranking the Winter Olympic Google Doodles ... The eight craziest things from PyeongChang ... ​​American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy​ is not an Ivanka Trump fan ... Ratings were not very good for NBC ... I thought Mike Tirico did a good job leading NBC's Olympics coverage ... A 13-year-old guitar virtuoso was the best part of the closing ceremony.

Dumb Injury of the Weekend Award

Congrats, Tim Tebow!

Lovely Lady of the Day

Chase Carter 2018: Bahamas Ben Watts Ben Watts Ben Watts Ben Watts Ben Watts Ben Watts Ben Watts Ben Watts Ben Watts Ben Watts Ben Watts Ben Watts Ben Watts Ben Watts Ben Watts Ben Watts Ben Watts Ben Watts Ben Watts Ben Watts Ben Watts Ben Watts Ben Watts Ben Watts Ben Watts Ben Watts Ben Watts Ben Watts Ben Watts Ben Watts Ben Watts Ben Watts Ben Watts Ben Watts 1 of 36 Advertisement

Don't think anyone can look good in a visor? Meet SI Swimsuit model Chase Carter. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Worth a shot

The United States curling team may have won gold at the Olympics, but that doesn't mean the team members get an upgrade on their flight home.

2018 NFL starting QBs, ranked by average annual contract

Nice to see Tom Brady sandwiched between Tyrod Taylor and Mitch Trubisky.

Happy Birthday, George

Happy Birthday Georgie. Wonderful memories. pic.twitter.com/JklMJ79Zeo — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) February 25, 2018

Odds & Ends

I love when athletes help high schoolers with their prom proposals and other dating ventures ... Geno Smith is the latest to join the 'flat earth' club ... Gregg Popovich went off on Laura Ingraham and her comments about LeBron James ... Bruce Pearl was a good sport about this Bruce Pearl poster ... ​Alex Rodriguez has returned to the Yankees ... Usain Bolt signed with a soccer team ... Not everyone is on board with Iceland's proposed ban on circumcisions ... Chrissy Teigen had some casserole questions while preparing to fly ... A hiker was found six days after going missing in Yosemite Park ... Why Uber is killing the parking business ... Kevin Smith is recovering after a massive heart attack ... Lisa Marie Presley once had $100 million. Now it's down to $14,000 ... Michelle Obama's memoir will be published Nov. 13.

Tiger hits goose

Caught looking

Pregame burger and foot massage

Joel Embiid eating a burger while getting a footrub pregame pic.twitter.com/AC9kqwT6Pp — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) February 26, 2018

Watch Al Pacino as Joe Paterno

Only in spring training

Even more Chase Carter

Email Andy (andy_gray@simail.com) with any questions or visit him on Twitter. Previous editions of Hot Clicks can be found here.