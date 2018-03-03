Weekend Hot Clicks: NFL Combine; Lindell Wigginton's Insane Dunk; Baseball Movies

In this weekend edition we check out the latest at the NFL Combine including Saquon Barkley's impressive outing, marvel at Lindell Wigginton's dunk (that nearly knocked him out) and welcome the always awesome Ashley Graham. 

By Andrew Doughty
March 03, 2018

Combine Notes

Saquon Barkley dazzled at the NFL Combine, where multiple teams want Lamar Jackson to work out as a receiver. Chris Long defended Lamar Jackson playing quarterback, and a D2 offensive lineman posted an outrageous 40-yard dash time.

Dunk of Year Candidate

Iowa State freshman Lindell Wigginton threw down such a violent dunk that he nearly destroyed himself.

Baseball Randomness

Russell Wilson struck out in his first at-bat in seven years, though he still has a decent swing. And what is the essential baseball movie? Major League, The Sandlot? Mets reliever Jerry Blevins explains why Field of Dreams sucks.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Ashley Graham 2018: Nevis
<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.milkbabybikini.com" target="_blank">milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.morgan-lane.com" target="_blank">Morgan Lane</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Morgan Lane.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by Honey Punch. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by Honey Punch. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.milkbabybikini.com" target="_blank">milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.saltymermaid.com" target="_blank">Salty Mermaid</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Salty Mermaid.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.iztali.com" target="_blank">IZTALI SWIM</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by IZTALI SWIM.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.swimspot.com/shop/new/sports-illustrated-juice-is-loose-bandeau/mnt/?utm_source=si-com-swimsuit&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=website-links" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Sports Illustrated Swim</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Sports Illustrated Swim.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by Honey Punch. Swimsuit by <a href="https://shop.olavidaswimwear.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by Honey Punch. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.saltymermaid.com" target="_blank">Salty Mermaid</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Salty Mermaid.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.indahclothing.com" target="_blank">Indah Clothing</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Indah Clothing.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.milkbabybikini.com" target="_blank">milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.swimsuitsforall.com" target="_blank">Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.peixotowear.com" target="_blank">PEIXOTO</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by PEIXOTO.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.milkbabybikini.com" target="_blank">milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.morgan-lane.com" target="_blank">Morgan Lane</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Morgan Lane.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.saltymermaid.com" target="_blank">Salty Mermaid</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Salty Mermaid.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.swimspot.com/shop/new/sports-illustrated-juice-is-loose-bandeau/mnt/?utm_source=si-com-swimsuit&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=website-links" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Sports Illustrated Swim</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Sports Illustrated Swim.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by Honey Punch. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by Honey Punch. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.swimsuitsforall.com" target="_blank">Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.iztali.com" target="_blank">IZTALI SWIM</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by IZTALI SWIM.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.swimsuitsforall.com" target="_blank">Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.peixotowear.com" target="_blank">PEIXOTO</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by PEIXOTO.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.swimsuitsforall.com" target="_blank">Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.swimsuitsforall.com" target="_blank">Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.morgan-lane.com" target="_blank">Morgan Lane</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Morgan Lane.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.tavik.com" target="_blank">TAVIK</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by TAVIK.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.itsnowcool.com" target="_blank">INC Swim</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by INC Swim.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by Honey Punch. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by Honey Punch. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.swimsuitsforall.com" target="_blank">Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.peixotowear.com" target="_blank">PEIXOTO</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by PEIXOTO.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by Honey Punch. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by Honey Punch. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.swimsuitsforall.com" target="_blank">Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.tavik.com" target="_blank">TAVIK</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by TAVIK.

1 of 37

Advertisement

Your first Weekend LLOD of March is Ashley Graham (Click here for full-sized gallery)

Lane Kiffin, Ladies and Gentlemen

Lane Kiffin said he looks at the wives of potential assistant coaches so he knows if the coaches are good recruiters.

No Love for Emojis

The Emoji Movie won the prestigious Razzie Award, given annually to the worst film.

Somebody making soup?

Friday night fireworks

I’ve never seen Deer Hunter...

This is worth your time

Odds and Ends

10 most athletic freaks in NFL Combine history ... Shaq got a ridiculous treehouse ... Missouri passed on Calipari and Self in 1999 ... Brock Lesnar doesn’t belong in the UFC, says Stefan Struve ... Turns out Trump’s involvement in UCLA shoplifting debacle was exaggerated ... This drunk guy took an Uber from West Virginia to New Jersey. It wasn’t cheap.

Spice Nails It

Oh My Heavens

Happy 55th Herschel

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping him on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now