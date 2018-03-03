In this weekend edition we check out the latest at the NFL Combine including Saquon Barkley's impressive outing, marvel at Lindell Wigginton's dunk (that nearly knocked him out) and welcome the always awesome Ashley Graham.
Combine Notes
Saquon Barkley dazzled at the NFL Combine, where multiple teams want Lamar Jackson to work out as a receiver. Chris Long defended Lamar Jackson playing quarterback, and a D2 offensive lineman posted an outrageous 40-yard dash time.
Dunk of Year Candidate
Iowa State freshman Lindell Wigginton threw down such a violent dunk that he nearly destroyed himself.
Baseball Randomness
Russell Wilson struck out in his first at-bat in seven years, though he still has a decent swing. And what is the essential baseball movie? Major League, The Sandlot? Mets reliever Jerry Blevins explains why Field of Dreams sucks.
Lovely Lady of the Day
Lane Kiffin, Ladies and Gentlemen
Lane Kiffin said he looks at the wives of potential assistant coaches so he knows if the coaches are good recruiters.
No Love for Emojis
The Emoji Movie won the prestigious Razzie Award, given annually to the worst film.
Somebody making soup?
J.R. Smith’s one-game suspension was reportedly the result of throwing soup at a coach https://t.co/VEwKnr8nFJ pic.twitter.com/0KoptR9lLf— SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) March 2, 2018
Friday night fireworks
- Jeff Teague runs down Ricky Rubio— SB Nation NBA (@SBNationNBA) March 3, 2018
- Jae Crowder yokes up Jeff Teague
- Jae Crowder and Tom Thibodeau start talking smack
- Jimmy Butler comes from left field with the smoke
Gotta love the NBA https://t.co/4Ssgj5SCqD
I’ve never seen Deer Hunter...
This is worth your time
Odds and Ends
Spice Nails It
Every #NFLCombine interview is pretty much the same. @spiceadams pic.twitter.com/I4IQLHdtCd— The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) March 2, 2018
Oh My Heavens
Jarvis Omersa can FLY!! @harvisomersa pic.twitter.com/DjSG1JiVOp— And-One Films (@AndOneFilms) March 3, 2018
Happy 55th Herschel
