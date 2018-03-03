Combine Notes

Saquon Barkley dazzled at the NFL Combine, where multiple teams want Lamar Jackson to work out as a receiver. Chris Long defended Lamar Jackson playing quarterback, and a D2 offensive lineman posted an outrageous 40-yard dash time.

Dunk of Year Candidate

Iowa State freshman Lindell Wigginton threw down such a violent dunk that he nearly destroyed himself.

Baseball Randomness

Russell Wilson struck out in his first at-bat in seven years, though he still has a decent swing. And what is the essential baseball movie? Major League, The Sandlot? Mets reliever Jerry Blevins explains why Field of Dreams sucks.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Ashley Graham 2018: Nevis 1 of 37 Advertisement

Your first Weekend LLOD of March is Ashley Graham (Click here for full-sized gallery)

Lane Kiffin, Ladies and Gentlemen

Lane Kiffin said he looks at the wives of potential assistant coaches so he knows if the coaches are good recruiters.

No Love for Emojis

The Emoji Movie won the prestigious Razzie Award, given annually to the worst film.

Somebody making soup?

J.R. Smith’s one-game suspension was reportedly the result of throwing soup at a coach https://t.co/VEwKnr8nFJ pic.twitter.com/0KoptR9lLf — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) March 2, 2018

Friday night fireworks

- Jeff Teague runs down Ricky Rubio

- Jae Crowder yokes up Jeff Teague

- Jae Crowder and Tom Thibodeau start talking smack

- Jimmy Butler comes from left field with the smoke



Gotta love the NBA https://t.co/4Ssgj5SCqD — SB Nation NBA (@SBNationNBA) March 3, 2018

I’ve never seen Deer Hunter...

All 89 best picture Oscar winners, RANKED https://t.co/7jpaEAIQNm — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) March 3, 2018

This is worth your time

We know how we'll be spending our weekend! Watch 'The Making of SI Swimsuit 2018' on SI TV: https://t.co/afG0mZ0gnh. pic.twitter.com/84nC7hk1MB — SI Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) March 2, 2018

Odds and Ends

10 most athletic freaks in NFL Combine history ... Shaq got a ridiculous treehouse ... Missouri passed on Calipari and Self in 1999 ... Brock Lesnar doesn’t belong in the UFC, says Stefan Struve ... Turns out Trump’s involvement in UCLA shoplifting debacle was exaggerated ... This drunk guy took an Uber from West Virginia to New Jersey. It wasn’t cheap.

Spice Nails It

Oh My Heavens

Happy 55th Herschel

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping him on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.