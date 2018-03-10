Weekend Hot Clicks: Yup, Grayson Allen is at it Again

In this weekend edition of Hot Clicks we bring you our latest projections ahead of Selection Sunday, and guess what? Duke's Grayson Allen is getting more creative with his flagrants.

By Andrew Doughty
March 10, 2018

Back up dat booty, Grayson

Grayson Allen was at it again on Friday night, though the Duke senior opted for a more creative form of tripping this time. Coach K brushed off the flagrant butt trip. And here’s the updated Bracketology after that UNC-Duke game.

Jordan Davis you savage

Northern Colorado guard Jordan Davis is not a household name, even though he should be after throwing down two unbelievable dunks this week, including one last night in their near-upset of Montana in the Big Sky Championship.

How did this guy not break his neck?

This is one of the most terrifying and dirty basketball plays you’ll ever see.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Myla Dalbesio 2018: Aruba
Your LLOD for this magical mid-March weekend is Myla Dalbesio (Click here for full-sized gallery)

Tiger making noise

The Tiger Woods’ Feel-Good Tour is in full swing after a strong start to the Valspar Championship, which has sent his Masters odds skyrocketing.

Adams goes off

It’s been one year? Holy crap

Keep fighting the good fight

Alexis Ren

Odds and Ends

This is not a great look for Odell Beckham ... 68 hilarious names for your March Madness bracket ... Fan ejected for trash-talking Durant, who responds with love and peace … Massive fight broke out at a college library, all because of a sneeze ... Teams with most tourney appearances without a Final Four ... 2018 NBA Mock Draft: Jontay Porter is climbing.

MJ returns

Saturday is the 23rd anniversary of Michael Jordan’s retirement from baseball. Nine days later, he returned to the court

New HBO Trailer: Andre the Giant

Oh the agony. Oh my

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping him on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

