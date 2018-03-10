Back up dat booty, Grayson

Grayson Allen was at it again on Friday night, though the Duke senior opted for a more creative form of tripping this time. Coach K brushed off the flagrant butt trip. And here’s the updated Bracketology after that UNC-Duke game.

Jordan Davis you savage

Northern Colorado guard Jordan Davis is not a household name, even though he should be after throwing down two unbelievable dunks this week, including one last night in their near-upset of Montana in the Big Sky Championship.

How did this guy not break his neck?

This is one of the most terrifying and dirty basketball plays you’ll ever see.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Myla Dalbesio 2018: Aruba 1 of 39 Advertisement

Your LLOD for this magical mid-March weekend is Myla Dalbesio (Click here for full-sized gallery)

Tiger making noise

The Tiger Woods’ Feel-Good Tour is in full swing after a strong start to the Valspar Championship, which has sent his Masters odds skyrocketing.

Adams goes off

Shut up you clown! What makes you think you can evaluate NFL prospects when you can’t even do your job and evaluate HS players. You’re the same clown who had me as the 38th player in the country, 3rd best safety, no one cares what you have to say! Don’t ever sell a kid short. https://t.co/Bv4Y8L8TDt — JamalAdams (@TheAdams_era) March 9, 2018

It’s been one year? Holy crap

1 year ago today the world became a better place.#BBCdad pic.twitter.com/Q5I70XxT7T — BBC (@BBC) March 10, 2018

Keep fighting the good fight

I repeat: I will not rest until these are the permanent home uniforms for the Cleveland Browns & Cavaliers. pic.twitter.com/czS6pfgOX8 — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) March 10, 2018

Alexis Ren

All Alexis? All the time? Sounds good to us! https://t.co/ApKcQuSEJZ pic.twitter.com/VeVsVhm5Q7 — SI Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) March 10, 2018

Odds and Ends

MJ returns

Saturday is the 23rd anniversary of Michael Jordan’s retirement from baseball. Nine days later, he returned to the court

New HBO Trailer: Andre the Giant

Oh the agony. Oh my

The kiss cam is easily one of the most awkward things ever invented pic.twitter.com/II9mUr1v3y — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) March 10, 2018

