This man is a hero.
Hockey fans are a tough bunch
Shout out to this Kings fan, who got hit in the face with a stray puck and didn't let some blood stop him from enjoying Monday's game against Vancouver.
NFL free agency grades
There were a bunch of NFL moves yesterday, and our experts at The MMQB have graded every one of them. See for yourself.
Klay Thompson looks like a fun guy to party with
This is a guy who knows how to have a good time.
Ranking the mascots of all 68 Tourney teams
The Providence mascot got a raw deal.
Congrats Danny Amendola
Danny Amendola is joining the Dolphins. Did you know he and I could be hanging out right now if I didn't blow it by coming on too strong?
Magic and The Rock
Thank you @TheRock for stopping by and giving our @Lakers players an inspirational message before taking the court tonight. #LakersGeniusTalks pic.twitter.com/bwB9J57hRU— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) March 13, 2018
I want these
We teamed up with @PumaGolf and @RickieFowler to design and create a series of custom shoes and caps that you can win – with proceeds going to #ArniesArmy! Learn more here: https://t.co/4svHjlmlAm #LifeWellPlayed pic.twitter.com/hKaFOGj4ja— Arnie's Army (@ArniesArmyCF) March 12, 2018
No comment necessary
Prostitute known as 'Pretty Hoe' charged in sex trafficking https://t.co/M9jaM8WiVm pic.twitter.com/Ulpb5SmgCo— New York Post (@nypost) March 14, 2018
R.I.P.
This photo of Stephen Hawking in zero gravity brings me immense joy. #RIP pic.twitter.com/0r3wZfKc5L— Meredith Frost (@MeredithFrost) March 14, 2018
Odds & Ends
It's weird to have the NCAA Tournament without the best college hoops play-by-play man ... I didn't realize Donald Trump was such a Tampa Bay Bucs fan ... Diddy and Steph Curry are trying to buy the Panthers ... Ranking the 68 best players in the tourney ... Penny Hardaway is close to landing a college coaching gig ... Giancarlo Stanton is making just a smidge more than Aaron Judge this season ... The Orioles are starting a program to let kids attend games for free ... Nobody understands Sam Bradford's deal with Arizona ... This is Us was supposed to be a movie.
Classy display by Philly fans
Brent Celek at Sixers game tonight after getting released today— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) March 13, 2018
Long standing 👏🏻👏🏻from fans
Brent: “I love you” “Thank you”#ThanksBrent#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/7Uukcu4ZYy
Never seen this before
No-look pickoff? This is crazy! 😱 pic.twitter.com/8LCb1Mx0JM— MLB (@MLB) March 14, 2018
Whoops
This player was so excited after winning the championship, he broke the trophy! #JayAndDan pic.twitter.com/1c4we8eiZ7— #JayAndDan (@JayAndDan) March 14, 2018
Yo-yo video of the day
So it’s kinda nerdy but yesterday I became the 2018 Arizona state yoyo champion. pic.twitter.com/50VwMXmy5w— Joey Jessen (@thejsgj) March 12, 2018
Watching the Wheels
