Wednesday's Hot Clicks: Kings Fan Takes Puck To Face, Bleeds Profusely, Returns To Watch Game

This man is a hero.

By Andy Gray
March 14, 2018

Hockey fans are a tough bunch

Shout out to this Kings fan, who got hit in the face with a stray puck and didn't let some blood stop him from enjoying Monday's game against Vancouver.

NFL free agency grades

There were a bunch of NFL moves yesterday, and our experts at The MMQB have graded every one of them. See for yourself.

Klay Thompson looks like a fun guy to party with

This is a guy who knows how to have a good time.

Yenitza Munoz: Lovely Lady of the Day
Adam Tree/Muse Publishing
Adam Tree/Muse Publishing
917pr
Joel Flora/Muse Publishing
Adam Tree/Muse Publishing
917pr
Joel Flora/Muse Publishing
917pr
917pr
917pr
917pr
917pr
Joel Flora/Muse Publishing
917pr
917pr
917pr
Adam Tree/Muse Publishing
917pr
917pr
Joel Flora/Muse Publishing
Joel Flora/Muse Publishing
Joel Flora/Muse Publishing
917pr
Joel Flora/Muse Publishing
1 of 24

Advertisement

It's been nearly a year since I featured Yenitza Munoz as LLOD and that's way too long. She gets today's honors (click here for full-size gallery). 

Ranking the mascots of all 68 Tourney teams

The Providence mascot got a raw deal.

Congrats Danny Amendola

Danny Amendola is joining the Dolphins. Did you know he and I could be hanging out right now if I didn't blow it by coming on too strong?

Magic and The Rock

I want these

No comment necessary

R.I.P.

Odds & Ends

It's weird to have the NCAA Tournament without the best college hoops play-by-play man ... I didn't realize Donald Trump was such a Tampa Bay Bucs fan ... Diddy and Steph Curry are trying to buy the Panthers ... ​Ranking the 68 best players in the tourney ... Penny Hardaway is close to landing a college coaching gig ... Giancarlo Stanton is making just a smidge more than Aaron Judge this season ... The Orioles are starting a program to let kids attend games for free ... Nobody understands Sam Bradford's deal with Arizona ... This is Us was supposed to be a movie.

Classy display by Philly fans

Never seen this before

Whoops

Yo-yo video of the day

Watching the Wheels

Email Andy (andy_gray@simail.com) with any questions or visit him on Twitter. Previous editions of Hot Clicks can be found here.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now