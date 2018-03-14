Hockey fans are a tough bunch

Shout out to this Kings fan, who got hit in the face with a stray puck and didn't let some blood stop him from enjoying Monday's game against Vancouver.

NFL free agency grades

There were a bunch of NFL moves yesterday, and our experts at The MMQB have graded every one of them. See for yourself.

Klay Thompson looks like a fun guy to party with

This is a guy who knows how to have a good time.

It's been nearly a year since I featured Yenitza Munoz as LLOD and that's way too long. She gets today's honors (click here for full-size gallery).

Ranking the mascots of all 68 Tourney teams

The Providence mascot got a raw deal.

Congrats Danny Amendola

Danny Amendola is joining the Dolphins. Did you know he and I could be hanging out right now if I didn't blow it by coming on too strong?

Magic and The Rock

Thank you @TheRock for stopping by and giving our @Lakers players an inspirational message before taking the court tonight. #LakersGeniusTalks pic.twitter.com/bwB9J57hRU — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) March 13, 2018

I want these

We teamed up with @PumaGolf and @RickieFowler to design and create a series of custom shoes and caps that you can win – with proceeds going to #ArniesArmy! Learn more here: https://t.co/4svHjlmlAm #LifeWellPlayed pic.twitter.com/hKaFOGj4ja — Arnie's Army (@ArniesArmyCF) March 12, 2018

No comment necessary

Prostitute known as 'Pretty Hoe' charged in sex trafficking https://t.co/M9jaM8WiVm pic.twitter.com/Ulpb5SmgCo — New York Post (@nypost) March 14, 2018

R.I.P.

This photo of Stephen Hawking in zero gravity brings me immense joy. #RIP pic.twitter.com/0r3wZfKc5L — Meredith Frost (@MeredithFrost) March 14, 2018

Odds & Ends

It's weird to have the NCAA Tournament without the best college hoops play-by-play man ... I didn't realize Donald Trump was such a Tampa Bay Bucs fan ... Diddy and Steph Curry are trying to buy the Panthers ... ​Ranking the 68 best players in the tourney ... Penny Hardaway is close to landing a college coaching gig ... Giancarlo Stanton is making just a smidge more than Aaron Judge this season ... The Orioles are starting a program to let kids attend games for free ... Nobody understands Sam Bradford's deal with Arizona ... This is Us was supposed to be a movie.

Classy display by Philly fans

Brent Celek at Sixers game tonight after getting released today



Long standing 👏🏻👏🏻from fans



Brent: “I love you” “Thank you”#ThanksBrent#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/7Uukcu4ZYy — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) March 13, 2018

Never seen this before

Whoops

This player was so excited after winning the championship, he broke the trophy! #JayAndDan pic.twitter.com/1c4we8eiZ7 — #JayAndDan (@JayAndDan) March 14, 2018

Yo-yo video of the day

So it’s kinda nerdy but yesterday I became the 2018 Arizona state yoyo champion. pic.twitter.com/50VwMXmy5w — Joey Jessen (@thejsgj) March 12, 2018

Watching the Wheels

