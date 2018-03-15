1. Aaron Judge just became even more popular to Yankees fans while angering Major League Baseball.

The Bronx Bomber told ESPN Wednesday that he's already talked to Orioles third baseman Manny Machado, who is a free agent after this season, about joining the Evil Empire.

"Adding him (Machado) to our lineup that we already got would be something special," Judge said. "I told him he'd look good in pinstripes."

This did not sit well with MLB or the Yankees, who quickly put out statements scolding Judge.

"We have been in contact with the Yankees. They communicated to us that Mr. Judge's off the cuff comments were not appropriate and not authorized by the club," the league said in a statement. "They will speak to him to make sure that this does not happen again."

Yankees GM Brian Cashman also called Judge to tell him MLB isn't a fan of public recruiting of a player under contract to another team.

Today's back page: @TheJudge44 avoids tamper trouble after no-no with Manny Machado.https://t.co/9HvwEyco9W pic.twitter.com/Iae22L6NUA — NY Daily News Sports (@NYDNSports) March 15, 2018

“Now I know,” Judge said. “It was all new to me. You learn something new every day.”

As a Yankees fan, I'd just like to say that I appreciate Judge's effort.

2. If you've seen the video of former Astros prospect Danry Vasquez beating his then-girlfriend, you know it's more than disturbing. Houston pitcher Lance McCullers had one of the best responses to the horrific incident.

The issue here is no one cared as much until a video was leaked & now everyone is outraged!? This is the reality of domestic violence. It’s always brutal, always sickening. We must fight for the victims, video or not. He should be in jail. If you need help, find it. People care. https://t.co/1ZhHnJlX3o — Lance McCullers Jr. (@LMcCullers43) March 15, 2018

3. This is some solid bad ex-quarterback on bad current quarterback crime right here.

No “s” on my name dude — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) March 15, 2018

4. Jeff Triplette's retirement didn't get much attention because it was announced at the same time as Ed Hochuli's retirement. But one YouTuber has come through with this hilarious Triplette tribute video.

5. Every website is shoving all sorts of random brackets down your throats right now. But if you're a baseball fan, I guarantee you will get a kick out of this bracket featuring nothing but random Major League Baseball players.

SI

6. Who better to be The Rock's stunt double than Conan O'Brien?

7. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: The Iron Shief turns 76 years old today.

IN CLOSING: Is there anything more ridiculous that people running NCAA pools saying it's 20 "units" to join because they don't want to get in trouble?