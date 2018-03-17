Weekend Hot Clicks: Can U(MBC) Believe it?

In this weekend edition of Hot Clicks we thank UMBC for the free pizza, FSU's band trolls Mizzou head coach Cuonzo Martin and Nevada's Eric Musselman drops some f-bombs after Nevada's win over Texas. 

By Andrew Doughty
March 17, 2018

Can U(MBC) believe it?

I can’t. I’m still struggling to process that not only did UMBC beat Virginia, they won by 20 friggin’ points. The Retrievers’ win earned a huge payday for the small-budget America East and free pizza for everyone. And here’s something bizarre about UMBC’s star player Jairus Lyles.

What the hell is UMBC?

That’s what non-diehard college fans were asking last night as they watched UMBC annihilate Virginia. And thanks to a killer Twitter performance by Zach Seidel, their social media man, their website crashed and people are furiously searching for anything and everything about UMBC.

Other tourney notes

Purdue’s title hopes took a huge blow ... Florida State’s band trolled Mizzou head coach Cuonzo Martin during the Seminoles’ blowout win ... Nevada head coach Eric Musselman has a potty mouth.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Kate Bock 2018: Nevis
<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Jacket by <a href="https://www.forever21.com/us/shop" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Forever 21</a>. Swimsuit by <a href="http://mikoh.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">MIKOH.</a></p>

<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.itsnowcool.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Hunza G</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://shop.olavidaswimwear.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.vybswim.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">VYB Swim</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Skirt by <a href="http://www.gracebijoux.com.au/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Grace Bijoux</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by Rebecca for <a href="https://www.born4bikinis.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">born4bikinis</a>. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.itsnowcool.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Billabong x INC</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.milkbabybikini.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">milkbaby</a> by Cat Thordarson.</p>

<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Rebecca for <a href="https://www.born4bikinis.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">born4bikinis</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by Rebecca for <a href="https://www.born4bikinis.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">born4bikinis</a>. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.itsnowcool.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Billabong x INC</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.itsnowcool.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Hunza G</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://shop.olavidaswimwear.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.monicahansenbeachwear.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Monica Hansen Beachwear</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.maliajones.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Malia Jones</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Skirt by <a href="https://www.gracebijoux.com.au/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Grace Bijoux</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Jacket by <a href="https://www.forever21.com/us/shop" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Forever21</a>. Swimsuit by <a href="http://mikoh.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">MIKOH</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.charmosaswimwear.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Charmosa Swimwear</a> by N Hall.</p>

<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Skirt by <a href="https://www.gracebijoux.com.au/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Grace Bijoux</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.maliajones.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Malia Jones</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://shophausofpinklemonaid.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://shop.olavidaswimwear.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://shophausofpinklemonaid.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.lolaandlamar.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Lola &amp; Lamar</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.milkbabybikini.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">milkbaby</a> by Cat Thordarson.</p>

<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by Rebecca for <a href="https://www.born4bikinis.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">born4bikinis</a>. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.itsnowcool.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Billabong x INC</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.lolaandlamar.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Lola &amp; Lamar</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.monicahansenbeachwear.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Monica Hansen Beachwear</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Jacket by <a href="https://www.forever21.com/us/shop" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Forever21</a>. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.forever21.com/us/shop" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">MIKOH</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by rebecca for <a href="https://www.born4bikinis.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">born4bikinis</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.maliajones.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Malia Jones</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Skirt by <a href="http://www.gracebijoux.com.au/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Grace Bijoux</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.vybswim.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">VYB Swim</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.charmosaswimwear.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Charmosa Swimwear</a> by N Hall.</p>

<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://shop.olavidaswimwear.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by Rebecca for <a href="https://www.born4bikinis.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">born4bikinis</a>. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.itsnowcool.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Billabong x INC</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.maliajones.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Malia Jones</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Jacket by <a href="https://www.forever21.com/us/shop" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Forever21</a>. Swimsuit by <a href="http://mikoh.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">MIKOH</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuits by <a href="https://www.bygabrielapires.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Gabriela Pires Beachwear</a>&nbsp;&amp; Rebecca for <a href="https://www.born4bikinis.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">born4bikinis</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.milkbabybikini.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">milkbaby</a> by Cat Thordarson.</p>

<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.itsnowcool.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Hunza G</a>.</p>

Your mid-March Weekend LLOD is Kate Bock (Click here for full-sized gallery)

Terror. Pure terror

A ski chair lift in the country of Georgia malfunctioned and became a ride of terror.

Worst choke jobs ever

After Virginia’s loss to UMBC, The Big Lead made a list of the 19 biggest sports choke jobs ever.

Whoa

Look at the baby oil

Jets making QB moves

Weekend with Kate Upton

Retrievers 1, Cavaliers 0

Odds and Ends

Gallery of March Madness cheerleaders ... ICYMI: Johnny Manziel is a married man … No one believes Lane Kiffin actually picked UMBC ... Giant rubber duck is missing off the Australian coast after fleeing competition ... A college is suing a former student who refuses to leave dorm room ... 2018 NBA Mock Draft: Where is Michael Porter Jr.?

Taurean Prince, forever the G.O.A.T

Hard not to feel terrible for these guys

Cotton Candy in 3 seconds

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping him on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks.

