Can U(MBC) believe it?

I can’t. I’m still struggling to process that not only did UMBC beat Virginia, they won by 20 friggin’ points. The Retrievers’ win earned a huge payday for the small-budget America East and free pizza for everyone. And here’s something bizarre about UMBC’s star player Jairus Lyles.

What the hell is UMBC?

That’s what non-diehard college fans were asking last night as they watched UMBC annihilate Virginia. And thanks to a killer Twitter performance by Zach Seidel, their social media man, their website crashed and people are furiously searching for anything and everything about UMBC.

Other tourney notes

Purdue’s title hopes took a huge blow ... Florida State’s band trolled Mizzou head coach Cuonzo Martin during the Seminoles’ blowout win ... Nevada head coach Eric Musselman has a potty mouth.

Terror. Pure terror

A ski chair lift in the country of Georgia malfunctioned and became a ride of terror.

Worst choke jobs ever

After Virginia’s loss to UMBC, The Big Lead made a list of the 19 biggest sports choke jobs ever.

Whoa

Auburn sent Harper to the line with four seconds left for two free throws up by 3. He’s an 83% free throw shooter. The problem is that Okeke was the player fouled. He’s shooting 68.6% from the line. The officials missed it. Auburn wins by four. — Brent Dougherty (@brentdougherty) March 17, 2018

Look at the baby oil

Long before I knew the glory of Ninja Warrior, there was American Gladiators. pic.twitter.com/vOPsNHSWXe — SportsPaper (@SportsPaperInfo) March 17, 2018

Jets making QB moves

Huge trade: Jets acquired No. 3 overall pick from Colts for No. 6 overall pick, 37th overall pick, 49th overall pick and our 2019 2nd round pick. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2018

It is now entirely possible, and even likely, that the first three picks in next month’s draft will be QB, QB, QB. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2018

Weekend with Kate Upton

Retrievers 1, Cavaliers 0

Odds and Ends

Gallery of March Madness cheerleaders ... ICYMI: Johnny Manziel is a married man … No one believes Lane Kiffin actually picked UMBC ... Giant rubber duck is missing off the Australian coast after fleeing competition ... A college is suing a former student who refuses to leave dorm room ... 2018 NBA Mock Draft: Where is Michael Porter Jr.?

Taurean Prince, forever the G.O.A.T

Two years ago today, Taurean Prince became a legend pic.twitter.com/L2VB37Zf3n — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 17, 2018

Hard not to feel terrible for these guys

A reporter actually asked UVA guard Ty Jerome if he was aware a 16 seed had never won before. He was not amused. #UMBC pic.twitter.com/TiUJMOXbBL — Rudy Gersten (@DCBarno) March 17, 2018

Cotton Candy in 3 seconds

