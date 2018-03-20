Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: Iggy Azalea Burned All of Nick Young’s Designer Clothes

Iggy’s response when asked if she regrets it: “Hell the f--- no.”

By Dan Gartland
March 20, 2018

How Iggy Azalea Handled Her Breakup With Nick Young

I had forgotten until now just how crazy the whole Iggy Azalea-Nick Young thing was. If you don’t remember, they were engaged until D’Angelo Russell videotaped Young admitting to cheating on Iggy. They broke up and apparently it was MESSY. 

Iggy went on Watch What Happens Live and said she ended up burning all of Young’s clothes, starting with “the cheap s---” and working her way up to the most expensive designer labels. 

Totally Normal

Nothing to see here, just Jeff Bezos walking a robot dog.

Most Satisfying Meal Ever?

Rangers pitcher Martin Perez killed and ate the bull that broke his elbow

Lovely Lady of the Day

Ronda Rousey 2016: Petit St. Vincent | Body Paint
1 of 20

Hey, it’s Ronda Rousey. You know her. She’s gonna be at WrestleMania this year. (Click here for the full-size gallery.)

Swimsuit Meets Sin City

SI Swimsuit is headed to Vegas! We’re continuing the celebration of the launch of this year’s issue in Sin City. Join SI Swimsuit 2018 cover model Danielle Herrington, Myla Dalbesio, Jasmyn Wilkins, Samantha Hoopes and more at Encore Beach Club on Sat. March 24, from 2–5 p.m.

Right in the Feels

Give us fewer crying kids in the stands and more crying dads. 

Lots Going on Here

Et Tu?

Odds & Ends

It’s crazy how much Tiger’s resurgence has done for golf’s TV ratings. ... Kevin Hart can’t even dunk with the assistance of a trampoline. ... Lionel Messi used to puke all the time during games—here’s how he fixed it. ... The new tax bill might have unintentionally screwed up sports trades. ... Cynthia Nixon from Sex and the City is running for governor and everyone’s making the same joke about it

Reminder: LeBron is Enormous

This Is the Only Way LeBron Isn’t a Badass

How Many Polish People Does it Take to Lift a Racecar?

About this many. 

A Good Song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

