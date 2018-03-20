How Iggy Azalea Handled Her Breakup With Nick Young

I had forgotten until now just how crazy the whole Iggy Azalea-Nick Young thing was. If you don’t remember, they were engaged until D’Angelo Russell videotaped Young admitting to cheating on Iggy. They broke up and apparently it was MESSY.

Iggy went on Watch What Happens Live and said she ended up burning all of Young’s clothes, starting with “the cheap s---” and working her way up to the most expensive designer labels.

Iggy’s response when asked if she regrets it: “Hell the f--- no.”

Totally Normal

Nothing to see here, just Jeff Bezos walking a robot dog.

Most Satisfying Meal Ever?

Rangers pitcher Martin Perez killed and ate the bull that broke his elbow.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Hey, it’s Ronda Rousey. You know her. She’s gonna be at WrestleMania this year. (Click here for the full-size gallery.)

Swimsuit Meets Sin City

Right in the Feels

Carly Fabbri's dad's reaction as she leaves the court for the last time 😢 pic.twitter.com/Xyh6w1KaXN — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) March 20, 2018

Give us fewer crying kids in the stands and more crying dads.

Lots Going on Here

Golf Cart-Driving Florida Man Tries to Blow Up Neighbor’s Chickens With Home-Made Whiskey Bomb During Dispute Over BB Gun https://t.co/GqzNNafj8S pic.twitter.com/hRckGpNnAB — Florida Man (@_FloridaMan) March 19, 2018

Et Tu?

Odds & Ends

It’s crazy how much Tiger’s resurgence has done for golf’s TV ratings. ... Kevin Hart can’t even dunk with the assistance of a trampoline. ... Lionel Messi used to puke all the time during games—here’s how he fixed it. ... The new tax bill might have unintentionally screwed up sports trades. ... Cynthia Nixon from Sex and the City is running for governor and everyone’s making the same joke about it.

Reminder: LeBron is Enormous

This Is the Only Way LeBron Isn’t a Badass

.@KingJames said "Wow" a lot in this clip. So I added the Owen Wilson voice track at the request of @MikeGoldFool pic.twitter.com/JWiJgR7CXV — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) March 20, 2018

How Many Polish People Does it Take to Lift a Racecar?

About this many.

A Good Song

