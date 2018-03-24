Football legal roundup

Odell Beckham is being sued for $15 million for an alleged assault by his security team, and Michael Bennett was indicted on a felony charge of injuring the elderly. Will Bennett’s indictment impact his NFL career? In college, a Georgia equipment manager was arrested for putting a hidden camera in a shower.

Duke, please stop

Duke beat Syracuse on Friday night but they really lost with this synchronized floor slap that Coach K requested.

Your heart will melt

Washington has a new mascot. And he will make your day infinitely better, even if you’re a Purdue fan.

TB Times 1, McElwain 0

Jim McElwain is gone from Florida but the new Michigan assistant is still getting smacked from the folks in The Sunshine State.

Mulligan for Romo

Tony Romo made his PGA Tour debut this week. It did not go well.

A for creativity

@ESPNMcGee not really “hillbilly headlines” but can’t you see this happening in CLT? pic.twitter.com/UR4PPlPiEj — Allen (@BigAlOakley) March 24, 2018

Lot to unpack here

Florida Men — 1 Disguised in Bull Costume – Allegedly Tried to Burn Down Ex-Boyfriend’s Home With Spaghetti Sauce https://t.co/TWMrl0v4I3 pic.twitter.com/xzmCF7BDwd — KTLA (@KTLA) March 22, 2018

Air Jean

Odds and Ends

Elite Eight teams as characters from The Office ... Ever wondered what the TSA does with confiscated items? … Tennis player had to take an emergency potty break ... Miguel Cabrera never learns his teammates’ names ... Jared Allen talks about the National Anthem and getting screwed out of a sack ... Villanova’s Omari Spellman had one of the most ridiculous sequences you’ll ever see.

Biggums is back!

Just outchea getting my practice on! pic.twitter.com/LGItHzpl3b — Cream E Biggums (@creamebiggums) March 24, 2018

Happy 53rd to The Undertaker

And 42nd to Peyton

