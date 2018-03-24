Weekend Hot Clicks: Congrats, Duke. Now Stop it With Your Synchronized Floor Slap

In this weekend edition of Hot Clicks we beg Duke to stop with the synchronized floor slap, plus we welcome the lovely Robin Holzken.

By Andrew Doughty
March 24, 2018

Football legal roundup

Odell Beckham is being sued for $15 million for an alleged assault by his security team, and Michael Bennett was indicted on a felony charge of injuring the elderly. Will Bennett’s indictment impact his NFL career? In college, a Georgia equipment manager was arrested for putting a hidden camera in a shower.

Duke, please stop

Duke beat Syracuse on Friday night but they really lost with this synchronized floor slap that Coach K requested.

Your heart will melt

Washington has a new mascot. And he will make your day infinitely better, even if you’re a Purdue fan.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Robin Holzken 2018: Bahamas
<p>Robin Holzken was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.teenyb.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a>.</p>

<p>Robin Holzken was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.beachriot.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Beach Riot</a>.</p>

<p>Robin Holzken was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <u><a href="https://www.swimspot.com/shop/new/sports-illustrated-juice-is-loose-tri-bra/?utm_source=si-com-swimsuit&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=website-links" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Sports Illustrated Swim</a>.</u></p>

<p>Robin Holzken was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

<p>Robin Holzken was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.myindiesoul.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Indie Soul</a>.</p>

<p>Robin Holzken was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.teenyb.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a>.</p>

<p>Robin Holzken was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.myindiesoul.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Indie Soul</a>.</p>

<p>Robin Holzken was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.normakamali.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Norma Kamali</a>.</p>

<p>Robin Holzken was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="www.ris-k.com">Ris-k</a>.</p>

<p>Robin Holzken was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.saltymermaid.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Salty Mermaid</a>. Top by <a href="http://www.areyouami.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">AreYouAmI</a>.</p>

<p>Robin Holzken was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.swimspot.com/shop/new/sports-illustrated-juice-is-loose-tri-bra/?utm_source=si-com-swimsuit&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=website-links" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Sports Illustrated Swim</a>.</p>

<p>Robin Holzken was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="www.triangl.com">Triangl</a>.</p>

<p>Robin Holzken was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.pistolpanties.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Pistol Panties</a>.</p>

<p>Robin Holzken was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.shopprivateparty.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Private Party</a>.</p>

<p>Robin Holzken was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.ris-k.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Ris-k</a>.</p>

<p>Robin Holzken was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.ris-k.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Ris-k</a>.</p>

<p>Robin Holzken was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.milkbabybikini.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Milkbaby Bikini by Cat Thordarson</a>.</p>

<p>Robin Holzken was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.swimspot.com/shop/new/sports-illustrated-juice-is-loose-tri-bra/?utm_source=si-com-swimsuit&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=website-links" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Sports Illustrated Swim</a>.</p>

<p>Robin Holzken was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.wearehandsome.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">We Are Handsome</a>.</p>

<p>Robin Holzken was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.teenyb.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a>.</p>

<p>Robin Holzken was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.saltymermaid.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Salty Mermaid</a>. Top by <a href="http://www.areyouami.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">AreYouAmI</a>.</p>

<p>Robin Holzken was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.bodyglove.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Body Glove</a>.</p>

<p>Robin Holzken was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.monicahansenbeachwear.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Monica Hansen Beachwear</a>.</p>

<p>Robin Holzken was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.saltymermaid.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Salty Mermaid</a>. Top by <a href="http://www.areyouami.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">AreYouAmI</a>.</p>

<p>Robin Holzken was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.pistolpanties.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Pistol Panties</a>.</p>

<p>Robin Holzken was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.myindiesoul.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Indie Soul</a>.</p>

<p>Robin Holzken was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

<p>Robin Holzken was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.saltymermaid.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Salty Mermaid</a>. Top by <a href="http://www.areyouami.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">AreYouAmI</a>.</p>

<p>Robin Holzken was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://skimpyswimwear.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Skimpy Swimwear.</a></p>

<p>Robin Holzken was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.milkbabybikini.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Milkbaby Bikini by Cat Thordarson</a>.</p>

<p>Robin Holzken was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. <a href="http://www.normakamali.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Norma Kamali</a>.</p>

<p>Robin Holzken was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.swimspot.com/shop/new/sports-illustrated-juice-is-loose-tri-bra/?utm_source=si-com-swimsuit&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=website-links" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Sports Illustrated Swim</a>.</p>

<p>Robin Holzken was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://skimpyswimwear.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Skimpy Swimwear.</a></p>

<p>Robin Holzken was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. <a href="http://www.normakamali.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Norma Kamali</a>.</p>

<p>Robin Holzken was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.pistolpanties.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Pistol Panties</a>.</p>

Your final Weekend LLOD of March is Robin Holzken (Click here for full-sized gallery)

TB Times 1, McElwain 0

Jim McElwain is gone from Florida but the new Michigan assistant is still getting smacked from the folks in The Sunshine State.

Mulligan for Romo

Tony Romo made his PGA Tour debut this week. It did not go well.

A for creativity

Lot to unpack here

Chase Carter, ladies and gentlemen

Air Jean

Odds and Ends

Elite Eight teams as characters from The Office ... Ever wondered what the TSA does with confiscated items? … Tennis player had to take an emergency potty break ... Miguel Cabrera never learns his teammates’ names ... Jared Allen talks about the National Anthem and getting screwed out of a sack ... Villanova’s Omari Spellman had one of the most ridiculous sequences you’ll ever see.

Biggums is back!

Happy 53rd to The Undertaker

And 42nd to Peyton

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping him on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

