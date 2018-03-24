In this weekend edition of Hot Clicks we beg Duke to stop with the synchronized floor slap, plus we welcome the lovely Robin Holzken.
Football legal roundup
Odell Beckham is being sued for $15 million for an alleged assault by his security team, and Michael Bennett was indicted on a felony charge of injuring the elderly. Will Bennett’s indictment impact his NFL career? In college, a Georgia equipment manager was arrested for putting a hidden camera in a shower.
Duke, please stop
Duke beat Syracuse on Friday night but they really lost with this synchronized floor slap that Coach K requested.
Your heart will melt
Washington has a new mascot. And he will make your day infinitely better, even if you’re a Purdue fan.
Your final Weekend LLOD of March is Robin Holzken
TB Times 1, McElwain 0
Jim McElwain is gone from Florida but the new Michigan assistant is still getting smacked from the folks in The Sunshine State.
Mulligan for Romo
Tony Romo made his PGA Tour debut this week. It did not go well.
A for creativity
@ESPNMcGee not really “hillbilly headlines” but can’t you see this happening in CLT? pic.twitter.com/UR4PPlPiEj— Allen (@BigAlOakley) March 24, 2018
Lot to unpack here
Florida Men — 1 Disguised in Bull Costume – Allegedly Tried to Burn Down Ex-Boyfriend’s Home With Spaghetti Sauce https://t.co/TWMrl0v4I3 pic.twitter.com/xzmCF7BDwd— KTLA (@KTLA) March 22, 2018
Chase Carter, ladies and gentlemen
Chase Carter is one seriously HOT rookie. https://t.co/89ZHSbZsks pic.twitter.com/8zvFpgRpaL— SI Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) March 23, 2018
Air Jean
Odds and Ends
Elite Eight teams as characters from The Office ... Ever wondered what the TSA does with confiscated items? … Tennis player had to take an emergency potty break ... Miguel Cabrera never learns his teammates’ names ... Jared Allen talks about the National Anthem and getting screwed out of a sack ... Villanova’s Omari Spellman had one of the most ridiculous sequences you’ll ever see.
Biggums is back!
Just outchea getting my practice on! pic.twitter.com/LGItHzpl3b— Cream E Biggums (@creamebiggums) March 24, 2018
Happy 53rd to The Undertaker
And 42nd to Peyton
